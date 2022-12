Auburn Tigers (9-1) at USC Trojans (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the No. 19 Auburn Tigers after Reese Waters scored 20 points in USC's 88-78 victory over the Long Beach State Beach. The Trojans are 6-1 in home games. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 71.5 points...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO