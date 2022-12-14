Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina Central faces Gardner-Webb on 6-game road slide
North Carolina Central Eagles (5-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-7) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Eagles visit Gardner-Webb. The Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-1...
Bakersfield Californian
UNC Wilmington faces High Point, looks for 7th straight home win
High Point Panthers (8-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-3) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts High Point trying to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Seahawks are 4-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington has a 2-0 record in one-possession games. The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. High Point...
Bakersfield Californian
South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the East Carolina Pirates
East Carolina Pirates (7-4) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -2; over/under is 133. BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 5-5 in non-conference play. South Carolina gives...
Bakersfield Californian
LSU Tigers face the Winthrop Eagles on 4-game win streak
Winthrop Eagles (5-6) at LSU Tigers (9-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -14; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: LSU is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Winthrop. The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. LSU is ninth in the SEC with 13.5 assists per game led...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 7 North Carolina 89, SC-Upstate 47
NORTH CAROLINA (9-1) Poole 4-6 0-0 8, Hodgson 7-11 0-0 16, Kelly 8-11 3-5 20, Todd-Williams 2-7 3-3 9, Ustby 4-7 1-4 9, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Tshitenge 1-1 0-0 2, Paris 6-9 0-0 15, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Key 2-3 0-4 4, Zelaya 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 37-61 7-16 89.
