Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Expanding access to early detection would improve cancer survivorship. This is how
What makes a cancer diagnosis especially difficult are the what-ifs that arise for those diagnosed and the people who love them — what if I don’t respond to treatment? What if my loved one’s cancer comes back or metastasizes? What if the cancer had been detected earlier? Unfortunately, many of these what-ifs address issues beyond the control of patients and providers. As an oncologist, I don’t deal in what-ifs in my practice; however, I think questions around early detection — what if I’d called my doctor, received a biopsy or underwent routine screening sooner — provide valuable insight into how...
