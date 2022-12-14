ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Old Forge and Western Adirondacks through early Monday

OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 or more inches possible in the most persistent snow bands. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
OLD FORGE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe Visits Utica Ahead of “Storm”

A "significant snow storm" was expected to make it's way across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. But, was it a fluke?. A storm packing heavy, accumulating snow was forecasted for Thursday through Saturday morning, with additional snow showers possibly through the weekend. The National Weather Service has Central New York under a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday morning, with snow total between 8-16 inches expected. High snowfall amounts are also possible in higher elevations.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
localsyr.com

Lake effect takes aim at the Tug Hill this weekend

After a widespread significant bout of wintry weather, 5 to 10+” of snow, late this week, some contend with more significant, localized lake effect snow over the weekend and beyond!. There are already Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario over the weekend into...
SYRACUSE, NY
Marcy, NY
