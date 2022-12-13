Read full article on original website
Related
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students
Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks.Photo byManor College at YouTube. If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Uneducated Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
Public Integrity student homelessness project breaks ground
The Center for Public Integrity is the only national investigative newsroom solely focusing on the causes and effects of inequality. Telling these stories well takes time, resources and expertise. Investigating inequality often requires employing the tools of social scientists to do original analyses. These techniques have been used by newsrooms...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
How To Study For Nursing School: Tips For Success
If you’re looking to enter nursing school or are already in the middle of your nursing education, you know it can be an intensive, demanding academic process. Balancing nursing school alongside your personal responsibilities can seem overwhelming. On this page, we provide some tips on how to study for nursing school to help make your educational experience more fulfilling and less stressful.
Comments / 0