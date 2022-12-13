Read full article on original website
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
ComicBook
Elvis Director Reveals Cut Dolly Parton Connection
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis made waves when it debuted in theaters this past summer, chronicling a lot of components about the life of the King of Rock and Roll. The theatrical cut of the film definitely featured many musical numbers — but it sounds like a surprising one almost made its way into one of the film's key moments. In a new interview with Variety, Luhrmann revealed that Elvis almost included a scene of Austin Butler's Elvis Presley singing "I Will Always Love You", the now-iconic ballad penned by Dolly Parton. According to comments from Parton herself, Presley wanted to record the song, but was stopped by his abusive manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Time Out Global
‘We Will Rock You’ is returning to the West End after nine years away
Still the fifteenth longest-running West End show in history, Ben Elton’s Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’ was a true London icon. Okay, it received distinctly ‘mixed’ notices, but for 12 years the walloping great statue of Freddie Mercury outside the Dominion Theatre was as much a part of London as any other landmark, while it’s a fundamental truth that Elton’s nonsensical sci-fi plot could largely be tuned out in favour of enjoying a walloping 24 Queen classics.
Bustle
The White Lotus
If you don’t think The White Lotus theme is an absolute banger, you’re wrong. As the HBO Max dark comedy's second season comes to a close, fans are piecing together who the American Cowboy Quentin speaks of is, along with who could meet their untimely demise in the finale. Could it be Leo Woodall’s Jack or Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic half-billionaire Tanya? Maybe Cameron (Theo James) will fall victim to the Testa di Moro legend if it manifests itself at the end. However, one thing we all can agree on is that The White Lotus theme song slaps.
Robert Clary, Star of ‘Hogan’s Heroes’, Dead at 96
Robert Clary, who portrayed Corporal Louis LeBeau in the wartime sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, has died at age 96. The actor died Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter Kim Wright told The Hollywood Reporter. His cause of death has not been provided. Hogan’s Heroes...
