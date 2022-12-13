Read full article on original website
Mental Health vs Grades at New Providence High School
It’s time to cast light on the main cause of mental health decline in the average high school student. Beginning in even elementary school or middle school, kids are impressed with the idea that grades depict their self worth and how successful of a student they are. Grades have become the pinnacle in students’ minds of what they need to accomplish. It is not about learning something at school anymore, it has become about the grade they receive.
