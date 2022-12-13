Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
Granite School District Spokesperson Ben Horsley said the student population is diminishing, the district losing around 8,000 students in the last decade and 1,200 in the past year alone.
I teach high school and my building doesn’t have a policy about phones. They say it’s “up to each teacher.” Any advice for what my classroom policy should be? The only schoolwide rule is that teachers are not allowed to take or collect student phones. — Can’t Compete with TikTok Dear Can’t Compete with TikTok,We have the exact dilemma in my high school. Even without...
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
An Iowa school didn't protect a Black middle school student from racial harassment. The post Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
Year 12 graduates anxiously waiting for their HSC results were shocked to learn some students could access their marks after they were released early in a devastating website breach. Students were able to access their final results on the NSW Education Standards Authority website on Saturday after the website was...
