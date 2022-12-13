ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bestcolleges.com

Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey

Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
US News and World Report

Advice for Former Premeds Applying to Law School

Law school admissions officers can quickly spot an application from a former premedical student. Telltale signs include a resume with internships in medical research labs and a transcript replete with premed coursework – perhaps with underwhelming grades. Some premeds write personal statements about how they came to see themselves...

