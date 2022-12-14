ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?

In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes

Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!

We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
The Most Popular Restaurant In New York Might Surprise You

What is your go-to fast-food restaurant? Everybody has one. Lately the tides have turned on the most popular one, at least in New York State. Everyone has their own reason for liking the fast food restaurant that they like. Whether it's the deals they offer like a dollar menu, the fries they serve, their popular big burger, or the fact that they don't have burgers at all, most of everyone in America eats at a fast food restaurant every now and then.
