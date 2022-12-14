Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
Two New York Cities Make Nice List For Least Aggressive Drivers
The holidays are not always merry and bright. The hustle and bustle of the season can aggravate even the jolliest of souls, especially behind the wheel. But there are two places in New York with drivers on the nice list this year. Santa is making his list and checking it...
$63 Million More in Home Heating Help Available in New York This Winter
No matter how you heat your home, more help is available for New Yorkers struggling to pay the bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter. And now there's even more federal money available. Governor Kathy...
This is Ruff! Dog Flu Outbreak in 9 States, Including New York
The extreme flu season isn't just hitting humans across the country. Dogs are suffering too. Especially in nine states that have seen a recent outbreak, including New York and Pennsylvania. DogFlu.com shows a map of dog influenza outbreaks across the U.S. All the states in red are where the recent...
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York
Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
Buying Dogs and Cats From New York Stores Will Soon Be Banned
Are you considering purchasing a dog or a cat and giving the furry friend as a gift for the holidays? That sounds like a great idea but pretty soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or even a rabbit from a New York retail store. Today Governor...
Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes
Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
The Most Popular Restaurant In New York Might Surprise You
What is your go-to fast-food restaurant? Everybody has one. Lately the tides have turned on the most popular one, at least in New York State. Everyone has their own reason for liking the fast food restaurant that they like. Whether it's the deals they offer like a dollar menu, the fries they serve, their popular big burger, or the fact that they don't have burgers at all, most of everyone in America eats at a fast food restaurant every now and then.
Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire
Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire. Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.
Gift Cards Will Make Better Gifts With New Law In New York State
If you are struggling to find the perfect gift this Holiday season, some good news came down from the New York State government. As of Saturday, December 10th, there is a new law in New York State that makes giving gift cards a better option than in years past. New...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0