Prevention

How Much Sleep Do You Really Need? The Ideal Amount of Shut-Eye, According to Experts

It’s one of the most asked questions surrounding health: how much sleep do you need? Some night-owls tell themselves that they thrive on minimal sleeping hours, or are in denial of their sleep deprivation. Others get more sleep than what’s recommended and still wake up tired. So what is the ideal amount of sleep for the average adult?
The Conversation UK

Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness – but only if done properly

If you’re someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you’re probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
WGN TV

Sit or stand? Which stress test is right for you?

It’s designed to help doctors evaluate the strength and structure of the heart muscle. But patients may be surprised when they go in for a cardiac stress test and expect to step on a treadmill but instead, doctors sit them down for an injection. Knowing which test is best...
buckinghamshirelive.com

5 tips for living longer - according to TikTok longevity influencers

There’s a new wave of health-focused content flooding TikTok from influencers who want to help you live longer. Offering diet, exercise and lifestyle advice, these online longevity influencers have got tons of tips that can, they say, increase your life span. So what might you want to do to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

How Seniors Can Improve Balance and Stay Active

(BPT) - As leaves change color and cooler temperatures make outdoor walking more appealing, many seniors are enjoying this free and easy form of exercise. Global studies have shown many positive effects of walking on overall health and well-being. In a 2019 study of older women, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that taking just 4,400 steps a day were significantly associated with lower risk of death compared with taking 2,700 steps a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE

