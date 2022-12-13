Read full article on original website
How Much Sleep Do You Really Need? The Ideal Amount of Shut-Eye, According to Experts
It’s one of the most asked questions surrounding health: how much sleep do you need? Some night-owls tell themselves that they thrive on minimal sleeping hours, or are in denial of their sleep deprivation. Others get more sleep than what’s recommended and still wake up tired. So what is the ideal amount of sleep for the average adult?
Just 1 minute of exercise a few times per day may help you live longer, a new study suggests
New evidence suggests very short, intense movements like power walking or climbing stairs can reduce your risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.
The Rock swears by one time-saving exercise — and scientists just showed it can help you build muscle super fast
Don't just focus on lifting weights — lowering them may help you build as much muscle in half the time, a small new study suggests. Researchers from Edith Cowen University in Australia tested different types of dumbbell exercises on a group of 53 university students over 10 training sessions in five weeks.
A Personal Trainer Tells Us How To Boost Your Metabolism Through Your Workouts
Exercise is a vital part of any good weight loss plan. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that getting up and moving as much as possible is essential to a healthy lifestyle, especially if you’re trying to shed some pounds. However, ...
Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness – but only if done properly
If you’re someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you’re probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
Simple Cardio Workouts You Can Do At Home
Working out at home has made exercise more convenient for many folks. Here are a few simple cardio workouts you can do in the comfort of your own home.
Sit or stand? Which stress test is right for you?
It’s designed to help doctors evaluate the strength and structure of the heart muscle. But patients may be surprised when they go in for a cardiac stress test and expect to step on a treadmill but instead, doctors sit them down for an injection. Knowing which test is best...
5 tips for living longer - according to TikTok longevity influencers
There’s a new wave of health-focused content flooding TikTok from influencers who want to help you live longer. Offering diet, exercise and lifestyle advice, these online longevity influencers have got tons of tips that can, they say, increase your life span. So what might you want to do to...
How Seniors Can Improve Balance and Stay Active
(BPT) - As leaves change color and cooler temperatures make outdoor walking more appealing, many seniors are enjoying this free and easy form of exercise. Global studies have shown many positive effects of walking on overall health and well-being. In a 2019 study of older women, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that taking just 4,400 steps a day were significantly associated with lower risk of death compared with taking 2,700 steps a day.
