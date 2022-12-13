ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Providence, NJ

theprovidentialonline.com

Mental Health vs Grades at New Providence High School

It’s time to cast light on the main cause of mental health decline in the average high school student. Beginning in even elementary school or middle school, kids are impressed with the idea that grades depict their self worth and how successful of a student they are. Grades have become the pinnacle in students’ minds of what they need to accomplish. It is not about learning something at school anymore, it has become about the grade they receive.
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,511 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test on the rise as holidays near.

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,511 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths Thursday as the number of positive tests continues to rise ahead of the holidays. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,911, up 7% from a week ago and up 53% from a month ago. That’s still well below the seven-day average from Dec. 15, 2021, of 3,875 confirmed positive tests.
ARIZONA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15

The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial

Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)

