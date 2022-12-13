Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught Shoplifting
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
theprovidentialonline.com
Mental Health vs Grades at New Providence High School
It’s time to cast light on the main cause of mental health decline in the average high school student. Beginning in even elementary school or middle school, kids are impressed with the idea that grades depict their self worth and how successful of a student they are. Grades have become the pinnacle in students’ minds of what they need to accomplish. It is not about learning something at school anymore, it has become about the grade they receive.
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
Thirty Professors Will Lose Their Jobs From NJ University Amid Cuts
New Jersey City University is laying off 30 tenured professors and 19 other faculty jobs as well as cutting 37 percent of its academic programs to help balance its budget, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 min…
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
NJ COVID-19 cases skyrocket and the flu is ‘raging’: health commissioner
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey is being inundated by the tridemic and has seen an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, with deaths up 77%, according to the New York Times. Last week, the state reported 2,577 new cases daily, up 56% from the average two weeks ago, the report […]
N.J. reports 2,511 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test on the rise as holidays near.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,511 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths Thursday as the number of positive tests continues to rise ahead of the holidays. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,911, up 7% from a week ago and up 53% from a month ago. That’s still well below the seven-day average from Dec. 15, 2021, of 3,875 confirmed positive tests.
U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15
The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NJ Teacher Diagnosed With Cancer 'Never Backs Down From Fight'
Support is surging for a Central Jersey teacher who recently received a devastating diagnosis: Synovial cell sarcoma, a very rare type of soft tissue cancer. Kristen Donahue-Doulis, a mom of three from Hillsborough, has spent nearly 20 years working as a teacher in the Montgomery Township School Di…
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
With COVID cases on the rise in NYC, study highlights most common symptoms currently being reported
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanks to the emergence of new variants and the introduction of vaccines, the symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to change, and a new study has confirmed that they have indeed transformed again. When the BA.5 omicron subvariant became the dominant strain in the United...
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial
Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
