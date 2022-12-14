Yellow Snow, Ice Warning Extends to North-east England, Northern Scotland Until Friday; School Suspensions, Travel Delays Possible

Heavy snow is disrupting travel in central Scotland where an amber weather warning is in force.The Met Office alert warns that 5cm-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places in two to three hours, and said travel delays and power cuts are likely in some areas.Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland, where engineers are working to reconnect about 1,700 properties which have been without power since Monday.The Scottish Government declared a major incident on Tuesday after thousands of homes lost power in Shetland on Monday afternoon as heavy snow brought...

1 DAY AGO