Yellow Snow, Ice Warning Extends to North-east England, Northern Scotland Until Friday; School Suspensions, Travel Delays Possible

BBC
Weather warning of further snow and sleet on East coast
A yellow weather warning for sleet and snow has been put in place for much of England's east coast. Showers were expected between 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and midday on Thursday. The Met Office warned of slippery conditions - due to either ice or a slight dusting of snowfall -...
natureworldnews.com
Shetland, Scotland Residents Suffer Power Outages as Heavy Snowstorm Damage Power Lines; Some Residents Could Still Have No Power Until Week's End
A news report said that residents in Shetland suffered from significant power outages as the snowstorms damaged power lines in the area. The report also added that some residents in the area will have no power until this week as power lines begin restoring power. Previous reports said that a...
Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption
Heavy snow is disrupting travel in central Scotland where an amber weather warning is in force.The Met Office alert warns that 5cm-10cm of snow could accumulate in some places in two to three hours, and said travel delays and power cuts are likely in some areas.Many other parts of Scotland are covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice, including Shetland, where engineers are working to reconnect about 1,700 properties which have been without power since Monday.The Scottish Government declared a major incident on Tuesday after thousands of homes lost power in Shetland on Monday afternoon as heavy snow brought...
BBC
Snow and ice warnings continue over weekend
The wintry weather is set to continue across much of Scotland, with warnings of further snow and ice. Forecasters say sub-zero conditions are expected on Saturday, while more snow is likely on Sunday. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the country from 07:00 on...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Strong signal that 'highly impactful' winter storm will develop next week impacting millions
Just as the nation gets ready to travel home for the holidays, there is a strong signal that a major winter storm will develop late next week and impact a large swath of the country, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast Winter Storm: Freezing Rain, Snow, and Ice Pummel Virginia to New York
The massive winter storm system responsible for bringing freezing rain, heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and icy conditions for several days in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will start to weaken by late afternoon on Friday, December 16, according to US weather authorities. However, it will spread to the Northeast US where a similar storm pummeled areas from Virginia to New York.
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air will challenge records that have stood since the 1980s from the northern Rockies to the Southeast, as well as stress energy grids, in the run up to the Christmas holiday. December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the...
natureworldnews.com
Australia’s East, North, and Center May Experience Rain on December 25
Seven periods of sleep remain until Christmas Day, and meteorologists have already shared their early forecasts for the day's weather. To make some potential predictions for December 25, Weatherzone compared three different computer-based weather models. Ben Domensino, a meteorologist for Weatherzone, cautioned that forecasts made more than seven days in...
Travel Alert December 2022: Winter Storm to Impact Northeastern United States
If the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada are in your travel plans over the next few of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest major winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
TODAY.com
30 million under winter alerts from Rockies to New England
A massive winter storm fueling tornadoes and blizzards is impacting more than 30 million people from the Rockies to New England. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 14, 2022.
Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Rail travellers face more pre-Christmas misery this weekend, with last-ditch talks failing to avert a 48-hour RMT Union strike.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours from 16 to 17 December, crippling services across the country.The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers in order to find resolutions.However, Network...
US News and World Report
U.S. Northeast Braced for Arrival of Sprawling Winter Storm
(Reuters) - A massive winter storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the South and pummeled the Northern Plains with blizzard-like conditions earlier in the week was expected to arrive in the Northeast on Friday, bringing heavy snows and fierce winds. Some spots across a band stretching from northern Pennsylvania into...
BBC
Cost of living: The 'lucky' caravan couple facing a freezing future
As temperatures plunge, people fearful of turning on their heating amid rising energy costs have been heading to warm spaces. BBC Look North's Linsey Smith visited a community centre in Lincolnshire to hear one couple's plight. This morning, Wayne Cooper and his partner woke up shivering in their cramped caravan...
BBC
Sub-zero temperatures triggers emergency measures to help homeless
Sub-zero temperatures have seen councils activate their Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP). The aim of a SWEP is to prevent harm or death to anyone sleeping rough during severe weather. North East Lincolnshire Council said its protocol is activated when temperatures plummet below 0C for three nights in a row.
a-z-animals.com
Morel Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Almost any outdoor area will support the growth of wild mushrooms, especially if it is damp and shaded. Thus, harvesting mushrooms is pretty easy in most places where there is occasional rain. However, you need to exercise caution since certain mushrooms can be poisonous. Fortunately, morel mushrooms are one type of mushroom that you may eat without worrying!
thebureauinvestigates.com
Thousands of vulnerable people cut off from gas and electricity for days at a time
Imagine pain so debilitating it “feels like your bones are being crushed on the inside every time you try to move or walk”. One misstep could jerk your hip from its socket or send you tumbling down the stairs as a leg crumbles underneath you. Arthritis locks up your joints. Imagine taking a warm shower for a short moment of relief, only to step out into the cold you’ve been living in for days on end, all because you can’t afford to top up your gas prepayment meter.
natureworldnews.com
Christmas Asteroid Doesn't Pose Any Danger as it Reaches Closer Approach to Earth, Report Says
According to a recent report, a large asteroid did not pose any threat as it reached a close approach, which could become visible this week. Many families have been preparing for the Christmas Holiday and decorations since December began. Malls and stores are expected to be packed with buyers as the Christmas rush comes near.
AccuWeather
Frigid air mass to expand across North America next week
The coldest air mass of the season will advance southeastward from Siberia and into northern Canada this weekend before marching southward into central and eastern Canada next week. The core of this bitterly cold air mass will be concentrated across the Prairies and then into the Upper Midwest of the U.S. by the middle and end of next week.
Public expects food shortages and a general strike in 2023 – poll
Six in 10 people believe that the UK is likely to suffer food shortages in 2023, a poll has found.Expectations of food shortages have shot up over the past year, according to a poll by Ipsos, with 60% saying shortages were likely next year.When Ipsos asked the same question at the end of 2021, only 48% said they thought shortages were likely.The figure reflects widespread pessimism in the poll of people’s predictions for 2023, carried out between December 9 and 12.Some 46% said they thought average house prices would fall in their area, compared with only 20% a year earlier,...
