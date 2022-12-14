Review: Whitney Houston’s Complex Life, Stunning Highs and Lows, Captured in New Film, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Drew Barrymore Struggles to Finish Interview After ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount Hits on Her: “This Has Never Happened to Me”
In a galaxy far, far away, Drew Barrymore lives happily ever after with an attractive British man. After Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount sweet-talked Barrymore using her own childhood crush as leverage, the actress-turned-talk show host became so flustered she could hardly finish the interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Showbiz411
Trevor Noah to Host the Grammys, Ryan Murphy Second Murphy to Get Golden Globes Award, “Fabelmans” A Hit on iTunes, Carole King Movie Will Be “Beautiful”
THE GOLDEN GLOBES will honor not one but two Murphy’s on January 10th. Already announced is Eddie Murphy getting the Cecil B. DeMille award — that’s the Globes’ Lifetime Achievement for movies. Today they added producer Ryan Murphy for the Carol Burnett Award, aka Lifetime Achievement for movies. Murphy has given us “Glee,” as well as a ton of hits on FX including “American Horror Story” and “Feud.”
Showbiz411
Report: Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot Superman Wonder Woman Cameos Cut from “The Flash” Movie Coming This Spring
Warner Bros-DC Films has learned its lesson. No more cameos in new movies from stars they’re trying to get rid of. The Hollywood Reporter says Henry Cavill and Gald Gadot’s respective cameos as Superman and Wonder Woman are being cut from “The Flash.” The movie starring Ezra Miller will arrive on June 16, 2023.
Showbiz411
AARP Movie Nominees Include “Fabelmans,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun” But No “Whale” or “Emancipation”
Believe it or not the AARP Movie Awards are important. They reach a big audience. All their Best Picture nominations were similar to Critics Choice and AFI, even Golden Globes. But they eschewed “The Whale” and “Emancipation,” which should tell us everything. Good luck to everyone! (PS Some actors were excluded because they were too young, like Michelle Williams.)
"It's One Of The Bleakest Movies I've Ever Seen": 19 Movie Endings People Believe Are The Most Depressing Ever Filmed
"I saw it a million years ago, and I'm still upset about it."
