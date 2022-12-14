Read full article on original website
Split.io Announces Split Commit, its New Global Partner Program
As demand for feature management accelerates, the company unveils its partner strategy for Solutions and Technology Providers and Public Cloud Marketplace participation. Split.io, the leading Feature Management and Experimentation provider, today announced the launch of Split Commit, its Global Partner Program, providing Split’s network of global technology and solution partners with the resources, tools and technology to grow their business and ensure customer success. Additionally, the launch of Split Commit highlights the importance of Split’s marketplace strategy, having entered two of the biggest cloud marketplaces in the past year – AWS and Microsoft Azure.
ITA Group Launches AI-Powered Channel Sales Claims Management Solution
ITA Group expands its channel sales claims functionality to a fully managed artificial intelligence (AI) processing and management solution. The new solution replaces human-driven processes and forms with automation and a simple photo upload or direct feed from distributors and wholesalers. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to significantly improve the validation process by scraping information from invoice images to identify and confirm product-specific items for eligibility—even among competitive brands on the same receipt.
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
Conga Wins Two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, Including the Innovation Award and Women in Technology Award
Conga recognized for innovative solutions that empower users across industries; Perry recognized for leadership and contributions to Conga’s culture. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, this includes the Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation category and the Women in Technology Award.
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
Frontline Systems Releases Analytic Solver V2023 Q1 with Analytic Model Results Easily Shared via Microsoft Teams
Excel-based tool enables business analysts to create analytics-powered decision models, “point and click” without coding, using optimization, Monte Carlo simulation, machine learning, and business rules; now includes simple deployment and automatic refreshing of analytic model results to Microsoft Teams. Frontline Systems is shipping Analytic Solver® V2023 Q1, a...
Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year
Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Wipro Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Partnership with Finastra in the Middle East
Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
Parashift Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 Spark Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Document Processing vendors. Parashift, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Parashift as a...
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
Instnt Joins Hyperledger Foundation
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, joins Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies to continue driving the development and adoption of Hyperledger technologies. For...
New Digital Tools Empower Changing Australian Enterprises
Pandemic effects and a growing focus on sustainability help to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, ISG Provider Lens report says. Enterprises in Australia have significantly increased their use of digital tools and transformation services in recent years as information technology has continuously advanced in several areas, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Teleperformance Scores Highest Rating as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CX Management Assessment in North America in 2022
Teperformance attains the Top Position due to its Robust Scale of 0perations, End-to-end Process across the Healthcare Value Chain, Care Coordination, Delivery Network and Patient Analytics. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a...
WNS Acquires Two Firms to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities
WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced it has acquired The Smart Cube, a leader in platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) focused on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a leading European provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions. These assets are complementary to WNS’ existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics.
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada
CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada. With implementation that started in...
