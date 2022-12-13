Read full article on original website
Related
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?
Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame
College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?
If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
Healthline
How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support
Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
Maths, music and then... mindfulness? Meditation lessons should be part of national curriculum to combat stress of going to secondary school, experts say
Children should be given mindfulness lessons to overcome self-esteem woes they suffer after moving up to secondary school, a study suggests. Most students experience a sharp decline in their well-being during the transition from primary school, regardless of their background, Cambridge and Manchester University researchers found. A UK study of...
studyfinds.org
Children being overmedicated — and school may be to blame: ADHD diagnoses, meds twice as likely in youngest students
TRONDHEIM, Norway — A child’s birthday may reveal how likely they are to take ADHD medication. A new study finds the youngest children in school — meaning that they’re born later in the calendar year — are significantly more likely to receive an ADHD diagnosis and start taking prescription drugs.
technologynetworks.com
Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility
At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
