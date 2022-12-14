This morning, the White House shared the introductory version of Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action. It provides thorough explanations of how the law’s income tax deductions and monetary contributions will help create a clean energy economy, decrease energy fees, take on climate change, and get rid of hazardous contaminants. This Guidebook is designed to assist state, local, territorial and Tribal leaders, businesses in the private sector, non-profit entities, individual property owners and groups of people in communities to comprehend how they are able to make the most of these investments by exercising all of their legal rights. The Guidebook goes over the law program by program and presents information about the motivation behind each program, qualifications needed to be in the program, the time frame, and some other key facts. John Podesta, President Biden’s Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, wrote a letter at the beginning of the Guidebook expressing his thoughts. When President Biden put the Inflation Reduction Act into effect in August 2022, he declared that the legislation was “not just about the present, it’s about the future.” Providing advancement and wealth to American households is what it’s all about. The Inflation Reduction Act is making a significant effort to construct a new energy system for the environment, with the help of American professionals, laborers, and industrialists, which will cultivate desirable employment opportunities and lessen the contamination leading to climate issues and ecological inequality. Since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in the past four months, his administration has been moving rapidly to set up, construct, and carry out its programs, which is modeled after the victorious Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Guidebook. This acts as a path for the clean energy and climate subsidies allowed by the law at the program level. This book furnishes information on both existing and potential clean energy and climate initiatives.

