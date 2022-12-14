ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Found a Coal Seam Full of Ancient Tetrapod Bones Cooked at 350 Degrees Celsius 300 Million Years Ago

The bones of an ancient tetrapod that lived 300 million years ago were found in a coal seam by experts, and the bones were said to have been cooked at 350 degrees. Ancient bone preservation is an amazing occurrence. These remains can be preserved so exceptionally well that their internal structure is unaltered, especially in a specific kind of sedimentary fossil bed known as a Lagerstätte.
Gizmodo

Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Interesting Engineering

A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground

A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
scitechdaily.com

Yeast Is a Competitive Killer – Scientists Discover a New Venomous Phenomenon

A recently discovered phenomenon known as latecomer killing describes how yeast kills its own clones and other nearby microorganisms to survive when starved of glucose. Yeast is not the simple single-celled microorganism we always believed it was, but a competitive killer. When yeast is starved of glucose, it releases a toxin that can kill any other microorganisms that have entered its habitat, even clones of itself. This previously unknown venomous phenomenon adds to our knowledge of unicellular microorganism behavior and the evolution of unicellular to multicellular organisms. It also has potentially valuable uses in the food industry.
natureworldnews.com

Birds Die of Starvation on the Coasts of Alaska, Experts Warn Shifts in Food Chain Due to Climate Change

Alaska's coasts are littered with bodies and starving birds. According to experts, changes in the food chain are a result of climate change. According to a report published on Tuesday by US scientists, dead and dying seabirds gathered along the northern and southern coasts of the Bering and Chukchi seas over the previous six years show how the Arctic's rapidly changing climate is endangering the ecosystems and the ones who live there.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal

This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
qhubonews.com

The Biden-Harris Administration has published a guidebook for its Inflation Reduction Act, which provides strategies for transitioning to clean energy and tackling climate change.

This morning, the White House shared the introductory version of Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action. It provides thorough explanations of how the law’s income tax deductions and monetary contributions will help create a clean energy economy, decrease energy fees, take on climate change, and get rid of hazardous contaminants. This Guidebook is designed to assist state, local, territorial and Tribal leaders, businesses in the private sector, non-profit entities, individual property owners and groups of people in communities to comprehend how they are able to make the most of these investments by exercising all of their legal rights. The Guidebook goes over the law program by program and presents information about the motivation behind each program, qualifications needed to be in the program, the time frame, and some other key facts. John Podesta, President Biden’s Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, wrote a letter at the beginning of the Guidebook expressing his thoughts. When President Biden put the Inflation Reduction Act into effect in August 2022, he declared that the legislation was “not just about the present, it’s about the future.” Providing advancement and wealth to American households is what it’s all about. The Inflation Reduction Act is making a significant effort to construct a new energy system for the environment, with the help of American professionals, laborers, and industrialists, which will cultivate desirable employment opportunities and lessen the contamination leading to climate issues and ecological inequality. Since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in the past four months, his administration has been moving rapidly to set up, construct, and carry out its programs, which is modeled after the victorious Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Guidebook. This acts as a path for the clean energy and climate subsidies allowed by the law at the program level. This book furnishes information on both existing and potential clean energy and climate initiatives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy