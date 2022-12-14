Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
natureworldnews.com
Indonesia's Target Climate Goals to Curb Global Warming Insufficient: Global Research Coalition
Climate change and global warming have been a recurring theme when it comes to the potential catastrophic destruction of the world's environment on land, water, or the atmosphere in the coming decades. In recent years, scientists used climate models to show that rising temperatures and global sea-level rise at an...
natureworldnews.com
Recently Discovered Fossil Site Reveals that Giant Arthropods May Have Ruled the Depths 470 Million Years Ago
Giant arthropods, cousins of contemporary species like shrimp, insects, and spiders, may have controlled the oceans 470 million years ago, according to findings at a new fossil site in Morocco. Numerous giant "free-swimming" arthropods are documented in the earliest evidence from the Taichoute site, which was formerly underwater but is...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found a Coal Seam Full of Ancient Tetrapod Bones Cooked at 350 Degrees Celsius 300 Million Years Ago
The bones of an ancient tetrapod that lived 300 million years ago were found in a coal seam by experts, and the bones were said to have been cooked at 350 degrees. Ancient bone preservation is an amazing occurrence. These remains can be preserved so exceptionally well that their internal structure is unaltered, especially in a specific kind of sedimentary fossil bed known as a Lagerstätte.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Aboriginal people have spent centuries building in the Darling River. Now there are plans to demolish these important structures
Apart from managing the land, Indigenous people have also managed waterways, including the Murray River and the Darling/Baaka River, for thousands of years. Like many Indigenous peoples of Australia, the Barkandji people of the Baaka manipulated and enhanced the river and floodplain ecosystems of their country. Now, our research on...
A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground
A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
A new water-based switch is thousands of times faster than current semiconductors
Researchers have developed a water-based switch that becomes conductive thousands of times faster than current state-of-art semiconductor-based switches. Such switches are used in computers, smartphones, and wireless communications. Essentially, a short but powerful laser pulse converts the water into a conductive state within less than a trillionth of a second...
Wood burning stoves and the harm done by inflating the risk of nuclear power
Your article on the harmful effects of burning wood (‘Eco’ wood burners produce 450 times more pollution than gas heating – report, 8 December) highlights a broader problem with risk management in public health. Very different values are placed on human life, depending on the specific risk.
scitechdaily.com
Yeast Is a Competitive Killer – Scientists Discover a New Venomous Phenomenon
A recently discovered phenomenon known as latecomer killing describes how yeast kills its own clones and other nearby microorganisms to survive when starved of glucose. Yeast is not the simple single-celled microorganism we always believed it was, but a competitive killer. When yeast is starved of glucose, it releases a toxin that can kill any other microorganisms that have entered its habitat, even clones of itself. This previously unknown venomous phenomenon adds to our knowledge of unicellular microorganism behavior and the evolution of unicellular to multicellular organisms. It also has potentially valuable uses in the food industry.
A revolutionary shock-absorption material that can stop supersonic impacts
A revolutionary shock-absorbing material that can stop supersonic impacts has been developed by a team of researchers at the University of Kent. The material is expected to play a vital role in developing various components in the defense and planetary science sectors. The team led by Professors Ben Goult and...
natureworldnews.com
Birds Die of Starvation on the Coasts of Alaska, Experts Warn Shifts in Food Chain Due to Climate Change
Alaska's coasts are littered with bodies and starving birds. According to experts, changes in the food chain are a result of climate change. According to a report published on Tuesday by US scientists, dead and dying seabirds gathered along the northern and southern coasts of the Bering and Chukchi seas over the previous six years show how the Arctic's rapidly changing climate is endangering the ecosystems and the ones who live there.
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
natureworldnews.com
Christmas Asteroid Doesn't Pose Any Danger as it Reaches Closer Approach to Earth, Report Says
According to a recent report, a large asteroid did not pose any threat as it reached a close approach, which could become visible this week. Many families have been preparing for the Christmas Holiday and decorations since December began. Malls and stores are expected to be packed with buyers as the Christmas rush comes near.
studyfinds.org
Mass extinction by 2100? Supercomputer predicts one-quarter of Earth’s species will die by century’s end
ADELAIDE, Australia — More than a quarter of the world’s animals and plants will go extinct by the end of the century, according to a scientific model created by one of Europe’s most advanced supercomputers. Scientists say 10 percent of plants and animals will disappear by 2050,...
Whales could be a secret weapon in the battle against climate change
While many nature-based efforts to fight climate change have focused on solutions such as planting trees or restoring wetlands, researchers are now advocating for understanding the importance of carbon removal by the planet's largest animals – whales. According to their study published today (Dec. 15) in Trends in Ecology...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration has published a guidebook for its Inflation Reduction Act, which provides strategies for transitioning to clean energy and tackling climate change.
This morning, the White House shared the introductory version of Building a Clean Energy Economy: A Guidebook to the Inflation Reduction Act’s Investments in Clean Energy and Climate Action. It provides thorough explanations of how the law’s income tax deductions and monetary contributions will help create a clean energy economy, decrease energy fees, take on climate change, and get rid of hazardous contaminants. This Guidebook is designed to assist state, local, territorial and Tribal leaders, businesses in the private sector, non-profit entities, individual property owners and groups of people in communities to comprehend how they are able to make the most of these investments by exercising all of their legal rights. The Guidebook goes over the law program by program and presents information about the motivation behind each program, qualifications needed to be in the program, the time frame, and some other key facts. John Podesta, President Biden’s Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, wrote a letter at the beginning of the Guidebook expressing his thoughts. When President Biden put the Inflation Reduction Act into effect in August 2022, he declared that the legislation was “not just about the present, it’s about the future.” Providing advancement and wealth to American households is what it’s all about. The Inflation Reduction Act is making a significant effort to construct a new energy system for the environment, with the help of American professionals, laborers, and industrialists, which will cultivate desirable employment opportunities and lessen the contamination leading to climate issues and ecological inequality. Since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in the past four months, his administration has been moving rapidly to set up, construct, and carry out its programs, which is modeled after the victorious Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Guidebook. This acts as a path for the clean energy and climate subsidies allowed by the law at the program level. This book furnishes information on both existing and potential clean energy and climate initiatives.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Create Machine Learning Model That Makes Advantage of the Diverse Bacteria Present in Wastewater
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 in a wastewater system was linked to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area it served, according to research from the lab of Fangqiong Ling at Washington University in St. Louis earlier this year. Precision insights can be found in wastewater. Ling, an assistant professor in...
Comments / 6