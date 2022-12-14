Read full article on original website
Reprise Earns Recognition in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
Reprise launches native Marketo integration as it continues to deliver the best interactive demo creation solution for sales and marketing teams. Reprise, the industry-leading demo creation platform, announces that it has been named a Leader on G2’s Winter 2023 Grid Report of Best Mid-Market Content Experience Platforms. This recognition comes alongside Reprise’s newest integration with Marketo, one of the most widely used marketing automation platforms.
GUIDEcx Named Winner of Best Relationship in the Relationship Index for Project Management Category in the Winter 2023 G2 Report
Reaffirming GUIDEcx as the industry leader in customer onboarding, this award from the Winter 2023 G2 Report, along with 18 other awards, highlights GUIDEcx’s customer-centric approach. GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was announced this week as the “Best Relationship” winner for the Project Management...
Teleperformance Scores Highest Rating as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare CX Management Assessment in North America in 2022
Teperformance attains the Top Position due to its Robust Scale of 0perations, End-to-end Process across the Healthcare Value Chain, Care Coordination, Delivery Network and Patient Analytics. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, reached the summit with the highest rating as a...
Genpact Ranked a Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for Second Year
Position rooted in strong ecosystem of best-of-breed procurement technology solutions delivering transformation for global clients. Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has earned the rank of Leader in Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 for the second consecutive year. The report examines 21 PO service providers on market and industry deliverables and client interactions.
Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth
Palantir Technologies Inc, a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.
Wolters Kluwer and EY US Extend Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation
EY will leverage Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution to help companies streamline financial processes, integrate business planning, and drive regulatory compliance. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ernst & Young...
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
Parashift Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 Spark Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Document Processing vendors. Parashift, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Parashift as a...
Lusha Achieves SOC-2 Type II Compliance to Solidify its Position as an Industry Leader in Data Privacy Protection
Successful completion of the audit verifies that Lusha’s sales intelligence platform is compliant with the highest security standards required by enterprise customers. Lusha, the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced that it has achieved Service Organization Control 2 (SOC-2) Type II compliance following a thorough examination of the company’s efforts to safeguard consumer data protection and information privacy. By completing the rigorous compliance requirements based on standards and restrictions put in place by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Lusha has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, availability, and privacy of its systems for its users.
Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
Torii SaaS Management Wins Top G2 Rating and Best in Biz Award for Customer Success
Industry experts and customers continue to rank Torii the top SMP for customer satisfaction. Torii, creator of the world’s only Distributed SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced it earned the 2022 Best in Biz award for Customer Success Team of the Year. Judges awarded the silver medal to Torii for the superior work it does to ensure customers continually gain the most value from the Torii platform. This win comes on the heels of G2’s 2023 Winter Report, where customers once again ranked Torii a leader and top performer for providing the only end-to-end SMP that makes it easy to manage both SaaS spend and operations.
ALE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Customer Support
Guidewire and ALE Solutions (ALE), a FLEETCOR company and a leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, announced that ALE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. ALE is a temporary housing provider for insured policy holders displaced from their homes. As a Solution partner, ALE’s Ready for...
Frontline Systems Releases Analytic Solver V2023 Q1 with Analytic Model Results Easily Shared via Microsoft Teams
Excel-based tool enables business analysts to create analytics-powered decision models, “point and click” without coding, using optimization, Monte Carlo simulation, machine learning, and business rules; now includes simple deployment and automatic refreshing of analytic model results to Microsoft Teams. Frontline Systems is shipping Analytic Solver® V2023 Q1, a...
Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award
Multi-instance Solution, Panorama, Allows Customized Training at Scale for Customers, Partners, and Resellers. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training” category.
Delta Cargo Selects IBS Software to Power Digital Transformation
Delta Cargo has selected IBS Software’s iCargo platform to digitally transform its operations, increase profitability and provide better service to customers and partners. The full iCargo management suite will be implemented to provide Delta Cargo with an end-to-end view of its air value chain, delivering real-time operational insight to enable proactive data-led business decision making.
ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Gini MacDonald as a Managing Partner
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs. President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini...
Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award
UCaaS Provider Lauded for World-Class Partner Program, Strong Channel Relationships. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC named Broadvoice as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the second consecutive year that TMC has recognized Broadvoice for its world-class channel program.
Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua’s platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group’s entire brand portfolio. A...
Blaize Partners With Korea Telecom to Bring AI Transformation to Industrial and Enterprise Customers
Delivers AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge technology for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Telecom (KT) — Korea’s leading AI, big data, and cloud service provider. The strategic collaboration brings AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge device technical development cooperation for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize and KT intend to coordinate, promote, and support the advancement of manufacturing and services requirements of AI development and education for on-device technology for AI market creation in Korea. The MOU will bolster their united relationship and foster a more robust channel for exchanging views on AIoT edge device manufacturing requirements.
