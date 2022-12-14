NEW YORK (AP) — Down two with under 2 second left, North Carolina assistant Jeff Lebo drew up a play the Tar Heels hadn't even run in practice — and it worked perfectly. Pete Nance made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO