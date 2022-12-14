The Seahawks losing to the 49ers on Thursday night, 21-13, wasn’t a big surprise given San Francisco entered as the superior team and exhibited as much for most of the game. Instead of dissecting how Seattle played – which was rather impressive, to be honest, especially on defense given how bad things had been for the last month – I couldn’t help but look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s because it was mesmerizing to watch 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa single-handedly dominate Thursday’s game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO