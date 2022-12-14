Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
3 Seahawks questions with K.J. Wright: Draft need, Geno evaluation
There was a little extra K.J. Wright on Seattle Sports this week, with the former Seahawks Pro Bowl linebacker stepping in Friday morning to co-host Brock and Salk with fellow former NFL player Brock Huard. With Huard running the show, Wright took his place answering the three football questions during...
MyNorthwest.com
Carroll: Seahawks leaning on Geno, DK to lead down stretch
The Seahawks will get a little extra rest this weekend, taking three days off from practice following their Thursday night loss to the 49ers before getting back to it next week to prepare for a Christmas Eve morning showdown with the AFC West-leading Chiefs in Kansas City. The Hawks know...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Seahawks’ draft anticipation only builds after seeing 49ers up close
The Seahawks losing to the 49ers on Thursday night, 21-13, wasn’t a big surprise given San Francisco entered as the superior team and exhibited as much for most of the game. Instead of dissecting how Seattle played – which was rather impressive, to be honest, especially on defense given how bad things had been for the last month – I couldn’t help but look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s because it was mesmerizing to watch 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa single-handedly dominate Thursday’s game.
MyNorthwest.com
Latest on Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s hand, Al Woods’ Achilles
The day after the Seahawks’ 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dashed their hopes of an NFC West title, the head coach was on the Seattle Sports airwaves Friday morning for The Pete Carroll Show. The Seahawks came out of the Thursday night game pretty banged up,...
MyNorthwest.com
Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13 to win NFC West title
SEATTLE (AP) – Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy never doubted he’d take the field for the 49ers against the Seahawks with a chance at winning a division title. But how long Purdy would be able to play through his oblique injury lingered all night in the mind of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Injuries: Lockett breaks finger; Mone hurts ACL
Thursday night games are the toughest of the NFL season to get through unscathed, and the Seahawks are certainly worse for wear after their Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had three notable updates of varying levels of concern following the 21-13 defeat at...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Kraken At 30 Games: What we’ve learned so far
The Kraken have played 29 games so far with No. 30 coming up Sunday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets. They are off to a 16-10-3 start and have had two long win streaks, although they are currently have lost five of their last six, a skid which they’ll look to turn around Sunday.
MyNorthwest.com
Jerry Dipoto Show: Mariners offseason injury updates
Thursday’s Jerry Dipoto Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM required a bit of follow up as the Mariners president of baseball operations included a surprise name on the injury update. “Just got an update yesterday,” Dipoto said during his weekly visit with Brock and Salk. “We are in great...
Comments / 0