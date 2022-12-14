Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Post Register
Jacob Groves scores 26; Oklahoma beats C. Arkansas 87-66
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jacob Groves scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half and Oklahoma cruised to an 87-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday. Groves was 8 of 10 with four 3-pointers and two dunks as the Sooners shot 70% (21 of 30) to build a 52-30 halftime lead. He finished 10-of-13 shooting overall.
