Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
HipHopDX.com
Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia
Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
phillyvoice.com
Insurance firm Chubb to anchor new 18-story office building in Center City
A planned Center City tower will become Chubb's largest North American office space upon its completion in 2026. The insurance company has committed to maintaining 3,200 workers in Philadelphia in the five years after it moves into the building, slated for 2000 Arch St., city officials said Friday. To do so, Chubb will create 1,250 new jobs in Philadelphia.
Human remains found in basement of home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
The home has been the focus of a police investigation this week.
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
Fire severely damages West Philadelphia home
Firefighters found the flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
philasun.com
Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign
ABOVE PHOTO: Rodney and Erika McLeod during their Fill-A-Cart campaign. Photo courtesy: McLeods Fill-A-Cart campaign-Facebook. Change Our Future founders Rodney and Erika McLeod have been dedicated to giving back to the community in a myriad of ways. In this spirit, the organization kicked off their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign on December 6 with their Fill-A-Cart giveaway at the Target located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. in Philadelphia.
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
ATM stolen at gunpoint from Philadelphia store
According to police, the crime happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a store on the 2700 block of Master Street.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
PhillyBite
What are Philadelphia's Must-Try Restaurants
- Whether you're in town for business or vacation, Philadelphia is full of must-try restaurants. From the sexy and sophisticated to the cozy and casual, you'll surely find something to suit your needs. Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti. Located on Walnut Street in the heart of the Old City, Positano...
glensidelocal.com
Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside
Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Mayfair fire
As Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning part of the building collapsed.
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
Missing Endangered Person – Ronnie Jones – From the 19th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Ronnie Jones. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2002, his niece last saw Mr. Jones at his residence on the 1400 block of Ithan Street. Mr. Jones is approximately 64 years old. He is 6’2″ tall, 180 lbs., of medium build, with brown eyes and short grey hair. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a green and gray Green Bay Packers sweater, jogger pants, and gray sneakers. In addition The post Missing Endangered Person – Ronnie Jones – From the 19th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
