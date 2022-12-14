Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
SFGate
Fatal Collision Reported On Southbound Highway 101
SAN JOSE (BCN) A fatal collision was reported early Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. Lanes of the highway were still blocked as of shortly...
SFGate
Man Gets 50 Years For Murder
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Wednesday for first-degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced. Stephen Joseph Archer, 36, was found guilty by a jury of the shooting death of Manuel Valdez in June. In the early...
SFGate
Police Arrest Four, Cite 30 Drivers At Dui Checkpoint
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested three drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue. During the checkpoint, officers screened 706 vehicles. In addition...
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle
NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to Cedar Boulevard for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fremont, was traveling north...
SFGate
Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
SFGate
Police Arrest Man With Suspected Methamphetamine, Loaded Handgun
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special Enforcement Team pulled him over for a vehicle code violation.
SFGate
Update: All Lanes Of Hwy 101 Reopen Several Hours After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian...
SFGate
Update: Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles On Sb Hwy 101
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian...
SFGate
Man Dies After Pickup Truck Overturns Wednesday Night
VALLEJO (BCN) A man in his 20s died after his pickup truck overturned while traveling from eastbound state Highway 37 to westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. involving a silver 2005 Nissasn Titan that...
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Bay Area early Saturday morning
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the East Bay woke up folks around the Bay Area early Saturday morning.
Oakland CVS pharmacy slated to close in the new year
The store is scheduled to close Jan. 9.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location
The chain's co-founders did not offer a reason for the permanent closure.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Graduate Hotel revives historic Palo Alto building with new rooftop bar
"This is an incredible, iconic building."
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
Comments / 0