Berkeley, CA

Fatal Collision Reported On Southbound Highway 101

SAN JOSE (BCN) A fatal collision was reported early Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. Lanes of the highway were still blocked as of shortly...
SAN JOSE, CA
Man Gets 50 Years For Murder

SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Wednesday for first-degree murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced. Stephen Joseph Archer, 36, was found guilty by a jury of the shooting death of Manuel Valdez in June. In the early...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Police Arrest Four, Cite 30 Drivers At Dui Checkpoint

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested three drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue. During the checkpoint, officers screened 706 vehicles. In addition...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle

NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to Cedar Boulevard for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fremont, was traveling north...
NEWARK, CA
Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision

SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
SAN JOSE, CA
Police Arrest Man With Suspected Methamphetamine, Loaded Handgun

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special Enforcement Team pulled him over for a vehicle code violation.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Update: Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles On Sb Hwy 101

SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
Man Dies After Pickup Truck Overturns Wednesday Night

VALLEJO (BCN) A man in his 20s died after his pickup truck overturned while traveling from eastbound state Highway 37 to westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. involving a silver 2005 Nissasn Titan that...
VALLEJO, CA
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer

The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month.  The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

