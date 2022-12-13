Read full article on original website
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
xula.edu
Xavier University of Louisiana elevates diversity in neuroscience with donation for scholarship support from Biogen
New Orleans, La - Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $100,000 donation from Biogen to fund the creation of the Biogen Sharp-Verret Award. The Biogen Sharp-Verret Award is a scholarship developed to support Xavier and Biogen’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The donation will provide students with the support and guidance necessary to successfully pursue neurological and neuroscience careers.
NOLA.com
Collegiate to take over Cohen High, moving Rosenwald Academy to Uptown New Orleans
Collegiate Academies expects to take over Walter L. Cohen High School next year, moving its west bank charter high school, Rosenwald Collegiate Academy, into the newly completed building in Uptown New Orleans. The plan, which calls for retaining the historic Cohen name, depends on Orleans public schools Superintendent Avis Williams...
Behind the Key Decision That Left Many Poor Homeowners Without Enough Money to Rebuild after Katrina
National politics spawned a Hurricane Katrina rebuilding program based on pre-storm home values, leading to disparities between rich and poor.
myneworleans.com
$2.2 Million Granted by Emeril Lagasse Foundation in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In its 20th anniversary year, Emeril Lagasse Foundation awarded $2.2 Million in grants to non-profit organizations that support its mission to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential. “As we celebrate this milestone, I reflect on the impact we have made...
gentillymessenger.com
Dillard moves forward with plans to offer offer master’s degrees
Dillard University has moved forward with a plan to offer a master’s degree in nursing, a major step for the four-year private liberal arts institution. More graduate level programs are expected in the future. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has approved Dillard University proposals...
Elon University Alum Makes History as First Black Woman to Head a Short-Line Railroad in the United States
This woman is proud that the world understands logistics and her industry more. Tomeka Watson Bryant, a standout softball player at Elon University, made history in May after being appointed the first Black woman to head a short-line railroad in the United States. According to Elon University, Watson Bryant is...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting. Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens. The discussion...
NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams discusses her first 100 days in position
It has been 100 days since Dr. Avis Williams took on the position of Superintendent of NOLA Public Schools. In the first 100 days there are lessons learned at hurdles to still overcome.
myneworleans.com
Marriage License 101
Sometimes things just fall into place. The perfect dress, the perfect partner and, in the “Let Them Eat Cake” world, the perfect blog post. While diving into the nitty gritty of another “LTEC” post, we realized there is some information we have not made readily available for you, dear readers. One of those items to cross of the list is a complete breakdown of how to obtain a marriage license in both Orleans Parish and in Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
Survey: NOPD officers want more pay raises, promotional reforms
The New Orleans City Council is learning more about the reasons why officers are leaving the New Orleans Police Department and what city leaders can do to retain more officers.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
NOLA.com
Miss Black Louisiana to reign over special storytime at New Orleans East library
A special guest will lead a special holiday storytime at East New Orleans Regional Library on Dec. 22. Courtney Mpagi, the winner of the 2022 Miss Black Louisiana Pageant, will reign over festivities including stories, songs, treats and a surprise meet-and-greet from two of the North Pole’s most famous residents.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA. "Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."
fox8live.com
List of schools and public offices closed in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As severe weather is anticipated to move through most of the Fox 8 viewership on Wednesday, here is a working list of schools and public offices that have announced closures as a tornado watch is expected to be in effect throughout the day. We will continue...
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
