Indiana State

Xavier University of Louisiana elevates diversity in neuroscience with donation for scholarship support from Biogen

New Orleans, La - Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $100,000 donation from Biogen to fund the creation of the Biogen Sharp-Verret Award. The Biogen Sharp-Verret Award is a scholarship developed to support Xavier and Biogen’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The donation will provide students with the support and guidance necessary to successfully pursue neurological and neuroscience careers.
LOUISIANA STATE
$2.2 Million Granted by Emeril Lagasse Foundation in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In its 20th anniversary year, Emeril Lagasse Foundation awarded $2.2 Million in grants to non-profit organizations that support its mission to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential. “As we celebrate this milestone, I reflect on the impact we have made...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dillard moves forward with plans to offer offer master’s degrees

Dillard University has moved forward with a plan to offer a master’s degree in nursing, a major step for the four-year private liberal arts institution. More graduate level programs are expected in the future. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has approved Dillard University proposals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Marriage License 101

Sometimes things just fall into place. The perfect dress, the perfect partner and, in the “Let Them Eat Cake” world, the perfect blog post. While diving into the nitty gritty of another “LTEC” post, we realized there is some information we have not made readily available for you, dear readers. One of those items to cross of the list is a complete breakdown of how to obtain a marriage license in both Orleans Parish and in Jefferson Parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
JACKSON, MS

