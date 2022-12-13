Sometimes things just fall into place. The perfect dress, the perfect partner and, in the “Let Them Eat Cake” world, the perfect blog post. While diving into the nitty gritty of another “LTEC” post, we realized there is some information we have not made readily available for you, dear readers. One of those items to cross of the list is a complete breakdown of how to obtain a marriage license in both Orleans Parish and in Jefferson Parish.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO