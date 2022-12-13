New Orleans, La - Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $100,000 donation from Biogen to fund the creation of the Biogen Sharp-Verret Award. The Biogen Sharp-Verret Award is a scholarship developed to support Xavier and Biogen’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The donation will provide students with the support and guidance necessary to successfully pursue neurological and neuroscience careers.

