Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 24
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 24. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, history, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
I Like It Here: Life Stories of Humboldt’s Bob McKee by Ray Raphael
A new book written by a long time resident is a love song of sorts–not just for the man, a third generation local, whose tales fill the pages of Ray Raphael’s recent creation–I Like It Here: Life Stories of Humboldt’s Bob McKee—but most especially it’s a love song for this place and its culture.
kymkemp.com
Rotary of Eureka Donates Over 200 Turkeys to Local Non-Profits
‘Tis the season for giving and the Rotary Club of Eureka has stepped up to help. 226 turkeys have been donated to local non-profits including 90 turkeys to Food for People. The remaining turkeys were distributed to Betty Chinn, the Boys and Girls Club and the Eureka Rescue Mission. The...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 270: Rugby champs, Star Wars fest, failed hitman, ‘earth flag’ legality, Cappa’s old Bucs, more
Cal Poly Humboldt rugby won a national title, the film commission is considering a local Star Wars festival, a failed hitman was sentenced to 43 years in prison, 54 locals are no longer homeless after The Grove opened in the Valley West area of Arcata, a professor says Arcata’s “earth flag” measure is legal, Cal Poly Humboldt export Alex Cappa received praise from his Cincinnati Bengals before playing his former team, Cal Poly Humboldt basketball is a hoot, a record-breaking drug dealer pleaded guilty, Eureka export Mike Patton made international music news for trying to destroy a drone while on stage, pro MMA fighter Cass Bell is back to coaching Arcata High wrestling after his Bellator win, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service
Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
kymkemp.com
We’re Sensing a Harry Potter Theme to These Puppies Needing Rescue or Fostering
Four male, terrier-mix puppies–Muggle, Dobby, Ranger, and Weasley–are looking for fosters or adopters starting this Friday 12/16 in Humboldt County. The three month old cuties will be around 50 pounds full grown. These guys already have two DHPP vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and microchip. In addition, there is...
kymkemp.com
Bonus Payments Available to Humboldt County Child Care Employees, Businesses
If you worked in child care or operated a facility during the pandemic, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonus payments through the Humboldt Child Care Stabilization Fund. Child care centers and family child care providers are eligible to receive up to $4,000 or $6,000, depending on type of facility. The payments are part of the Retention Bonus Program, which awards funds to child care business owners and employees who worked directly with children through the COVID-19 pandemic.
kymkemp.com
California School Dashboard Data Released
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. The California Department of Education (CDE) has released data by way of the 2022 California School Dashboard. The California School Dashboard goes beyond test scores alone to provide a more complete picture of how schools and districts are meeting the needs of all students.
kymkemp.com
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
kymkemp.com
Watson Out–White, Matthews Sworn in to New Arcata Council
ARCATA – Newly elected City Councilmembers Kimberley White and Meredith Matthews were sworn in Wednesday night, ending the term of Councilmember Brett Watson and giving Arcata its first all-woman City Council. Watson wasn’t present for the swear-in, and Councilmember Alex Stillman participated by phone. City Clerk Bridget Dory...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Alleges, ‘Adult Protective Service Tried to Avoid Paying 10 Low-Income Laborers’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, December 16 Through Thursday, December 22
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Security Alarm Alerts Deputies to Man Stealing Gasoline, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 16, 2022, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in McKinleyville for Assaulting a Man and a Woman, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested Last Night During Traffic Stop
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 14, 2022, at about 4:22 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
Comments / 0