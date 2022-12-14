Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Related
menifee247.com
Linfield Christian has too much firepower for Santa Rosa boys
Century Castle goes up for a shot against Linfield Christian Thursday night. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Santa Rosa Academy’s boys basketball team lost 75-27 to the undefeated Linfield Christian Lions Thursday night. Head coach Tom Crunk said that going into the game they knew they would be facing a...
menifee247.com
Height plays factor in Linfield's win over Santa Rosa girls
Kadence Bernard scored 12 points for the Rangers before leaving with an injury. (Photo by Rick Rowell) The Santa Rosa Academy girls basketball team finished up nonleague play with a 56-30 loss to Linfield Christian at home Thursday night. After an early run from Linfield Christian, Santa Rosa had a...
menifee247.com
Liberty girls basketball team improves record to 5-2
AJ Enquillado drives to the basket during Liberty's game against Hemet. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Liberty High girls basketball team is a work in progress – and so far the results are pretty darn good. The Bison improved their season record to 5-2 Wednesday with a...
menifee247.com
Menifee kindergartner wins EMWD poster contest
PERRIS -- A Menifee kindergartner has an important message to help save water. Kimber Atchison, who attends Mesa View Elementary School in the Romoland School District, produced the winning entry for Eastern Municipal Water District’s 2021-22 annual Poster Contest, which will be included in The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s 2023 Water Is Life Calendar.
Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena
It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
Fatal head-on crash shuts down Harbor Boulevard in La Habra Heights
A fatal head-on crash in La Habra Heights shut down Harbor Boulevard on Thursday late afternoon.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14
An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta
Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
$10K reward offered for info in slaying of Rancho Cucamonga teen at Halloween party
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party. Authorities on Wednesday said two persons of interest, a young man and young woman, are now being sought for questioning in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Robert Plyley. The Alta Loma High School […]
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Norco, CA
Have you had a good look at the restaurants in Norco, California?. You’ll be surprised to find delicious Italian, American, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and other unique cuisines to indulge your appetite. Their food is exquisite, the service is excellent, and there’s plenty of opportunity to share a meal with...
newsantaana.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
Fontana Herald News
Redlands teenager is arrested for allegedly stabbing four people during brawl
A 16-year-old Redlands boy was arrested on Dec. 6 in connection with multiple stabbings that took place during a fight on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex in the 27400 block of West San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police responded shortly after 6 p.m....
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
KPBS
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to lead statewide Big City Mayors Coalition
Mayor Todd Gloria was Thursday tapped to lead the bipartisan group Big City Mayors, a statewide coalition composed of the mayors from the 13 largest cities in California by population. Gloria will lead the group -- with the mayors of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento,...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Comments / 0