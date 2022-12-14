ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

menifee247.com

Linfield Christian has too much firepower for Santa Rosa boys

Century Castle goes up for a shot against Linfield Christian Thursday night. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Santa Rosa Academy’s boys basketball team lost 75-27 to the undefeated Linfield Christian Lions Thursday night. Head coach Tom Crunk said that going into the game they knew they would be facing a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
menifee247.com

Height plays factor in Linfield's win over Santa Rosa girls

Kadence Bernard scored 12 points for the Rangers before leaving with an injury. (Photo by Rick Rowell) The Santa Rosa Academy girls basketball team finished up nonleague play with a 56-30 loss to Linfield Christian at home Thursday night. After an early run from Linfield Christian, Santa Rosa had a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
menifee247.com

Liberty girls basketball team improves record to 5-2

AJ Enquillado drives to the basket during Liberty's game against Hemet. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Liberty High girls basketball team is a work in progress – and so far the results are pretty darn good. The Bison improved their season record to 5-2 Wednesday with a...
HEMET, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee kindergartner wins EMWD poster contest

PERRIS -- A Menifee kindergartner has an important message to help save water. Kimber Atchison, who attends Mesa View Elementary School in the Romoland School District, produced the winning entry for Eastern Municipal Water District’s 2021-22 annual Poster Contest, which will be included in The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s 2023 Water Is Life Calendar.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena

It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14

An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta

Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
LA QUINTA, CA
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Norco, CA

Have you had a good look at the restaurants in Norco, California?. You’ll be surprised to find delicious Italian, American, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and other unique cuisines to indulge your appetite. Their food is exquisite, the service is excellent, and there’s plenty of opportunity to share a meal with...
NORCO, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE

