PULLMAN, Wash. - Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown. Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 3:47 A.M. According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO