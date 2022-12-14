ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

SWAT standoff near WSU over, suspect shot

According to Pullman Police, a man barricaded himself inside an apartment near the south side of the Washington State University campus causing a SWAT standoff. The suspect is shot, his condition is unknown.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down

PULLMAN, Wash. - Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown. Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 3:47 A.M. According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow police's body cam footage, angle-by-angle

Moscow Police recently released body cam footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment off the University of Idaho campus. The Shoshone County sheriff said the video could help in the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy