Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State receiver Renard Bell returns from injury for final game of career in LA Bowl
LOS ANGELES – Washington State veteran Renard Bell returned, just in time for the Cougars’ finale – the last game of Bell’s long collegiate career, which concluded in his hometown. Bell suited up for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday against Mountain West champion Fresno...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don't believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. - A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, was...
KHQ Right Now
SWAT standoff near WSU over, suspect shot
According to Pullman Police, a man barricaded himself inside an apartment near the south side of the Washington State University campus causing a SWAT standoff. The suspect is shot, his condition is unknown.
KHQ Right Now
WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
PULLMAN, Wash. - Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown. Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 3:47 A.M. According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow police's body cam footage, angle-by-angle
Moscow Police recently released body cam footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment off the University of Idaho campus. The Shoshone County sheriff said the video could help in the investigation.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow police says murder investigation won't slow down during the holidays
MOSCOW, Idaho - The investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students (UI) will not slow down during the holidays, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said in a Dec. 16 release. MPD said the same goes for UI students heading home for winter break, adding the break "is...
KHQ Right Now
Angle-by-angle: Taking a look at Moscow police's 'not related' body camera footage
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) recently released body camera footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment less than a mile away from the University of Idaho campus. MPD said the video shows an...
Comments / 0