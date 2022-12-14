Indy and other papers will adopt a new name and format, but continue legacy of journalism excellence

Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs Independent
Departing Springs Utilities CEO took big pay cut to move to LA
This story has been updated to reflect the total payout for unused sick and vacation time. Aram Benyamin, former CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities, took a pay cut of more than $100,000 to return to the Los Angeles Department of Power and Water (LADPW). An LADPW spokespersons says Benyamin's salary...
Colorado Springs Independent
Parade for kids in the Children's Hospital Colorado continues post-COVID-19
Despite freezing temperatures this morning, a lineup of agencies helped brighten the day of kids hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs. Sixty35 Media's photographer, Bryan Oller, was on hand to capture it all. His images are below. "This is an annual parade that started as an opportunity to...
Colorado Springs Independent
D11 School Board makes "promise" to Mitchell
Mitchell High School students and community received a promise on Dec. 14 that could potentially provide kids and residents a much-needed boost. During a Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, Michael Gaal, D11 superintendent, officially introduced “Mitchell Promise,” a multi-faceted initiative to assist the school and 80909 residents.
