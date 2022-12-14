ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indy and other papers will adopt a new name and format, but continue legacy of journalism excellence

By Pam Zubeck
Colorado Springs Independent
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Springs Independent

Departing Springs Utilities CEO took big pay cut to move to LA

This story has been updated to reflect the total payout for unused sick and vacation time. Aram Benyamin, former CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities, took a pay cut of more than $100,000 to return to the Los Angeles Department of Power and Water (LADPW). An LADPW spokespersons says Benyamin's salary...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

D11 School Board makes "promise" to Mitchell

Mitchell High School students and community received a promise on Dec. 14 that could potentially provide kids and residents a much-needed boost. During a Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, Michael Gaal, D11 superintendent, officially introduced “Mitchell Promise,” a multi-faceted initiative to assist the school and 80909 residents.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy