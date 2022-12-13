ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash buses decorated for the holidays in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County has decorated some of its bus fleet in bright, colorful lights to celebrate the holiday season. The Department of Transportation's Bus Rapid Transit buses, known as Flash in Montgomery County, decorated three of their buses in holiday colors. The decorated buses will run throughout December...
What's open on Christmas weekend in the DC area

WASHINGTON - Spending Christmas in the D.C. area? Aside from the lights, Santa sightings, and Christmas trees (both big and tiny) around town, there are plenty of things open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 this year. Things to do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Ice Skating. There are...
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. - Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County. Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone. Ram Luitel, 61, of...
1 killed, 1 injured after Friday night shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and a woman is recovering, after a shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of 18th Street. Once there, officers found a man and a...
Dog stuck in vehicle engine rescued by off-duty police officers

WASHINGTON - Two off-duty police officers rescued a dog who was stuck in a car engine over the weekend. The rescue happened early Sunday in the District. The Human Rescue Alliance says the dog was out of the engine, and was wrapped in a blanket when they arrived to the scene.
Winter City Lights show in Olney enchants guests

A holiday tradition a lot of people enjoy is looking at the pretty lights, including FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci. We sent him out to Olney to check out the massive light show going on at Winter City Lights.
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC

WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
DC Public Schools to require negative COVID tests after Winter Break

WASHINGTON - Students and staff at D.C. public schools are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom from the holiday break. The school district said it will send home test kits in students' backpacks from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22. Plus, families can also pick up a test kit from any District COVID Center, located across all 8 wards.
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy

Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details on the investigation.

