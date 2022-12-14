Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

