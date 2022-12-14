Effective: 2022-12-17 14:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO