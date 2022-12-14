Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Carquinez Strait and Delta, and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
