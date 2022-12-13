Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Eagle Drops Rabbit, Swoops Down to Catch It in Midair
We’ve all done it…had one of those clumsy moments where we drop something as we were walking. However, sometimes these moments can turn into near-misses by catching whatever we dropped before it hits the ground. A slick move that makes us look crazy smooth when it works. However, few could be as smooth as this eagle who saves the day, swooping down to catch its prey after dropping it in midair.
Hiker Falls 1,000 Feet To Her Death After Slipping Off Ledge
In a tragic incident, a young woman plunged 1,000 feet to her death after falling off the edge of a cliff while hiking. According to reports, the 26-year-old was in the Italian Dolomites at the time. “The news that arrived this evening of the tragic death of the young Maria...
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Skate at the Stunning Rink at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Located in Jackson, New Hampshire, is the beautiful Emerald Lake, which transforms into a stunning natural ice rink in the winter months. The three-acre ice rink...
Huge Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish and millions of litres of water bursts open
A huge aquarium at a hotel in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning, injuring two people. Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of the incident, with wreckage strewn across the ground.Known as the ‘AquaDom’, it was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 46 ft in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from...
Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada
Like the title of the video says, if you opened your tent door to this, what the hell would you do? A trailcam set up by HowToHunt.com, a Canadian outdoors company, captured an incredible, and absolutely terrifying, sight walking through the Canadian woods one dark, snowy night. The camera picked up, by my count, a pack of around 12 wolves, making their way through a clearing almost silently, barely making a noise despite the crunchy snow laying about half a […] The post Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Mule Deer Hunt
BLESSED WITH an elk early in the year, I have been able to afford the luxury of passing up bucks, on the occasions that I am fortunate enough to see any, and it is halfway in my mind that I would like to wait until my younger brother B.J.—visiting from Texas—is with me, before possibly taking an animal. It certainly does not work that way—the hunter never does all of the choosing, and is never capable of determining in advance on which date, if any, an animal might be taken—but still, it’s in my mind that if it works out that way, it would be nice for B.J. to participate in a good backcountry hunt. In order to not yet kill the one mule deer allowed to me each year, I’ve been passing up shots, but with the season winding down, this makes me a little uneasy knowing that each little buck I see might very well be my last opportunity—only seven days left in the season, and then six, and then five.
WATCH: Stunning Jet-Black Fallow Deer Caught on Camera in Rare Sighting
Sometimes you see a creature so damn beautiful that it takes your breath away. This stunning jet-black fallow deer caught on camera in a rare sighting is one of those animals. Unlike other types of deer, this species often retains the white spots on their brown fur into adulthood. However, they can also be found in a variety of other fur colors including white, dark chocolate, or light brown. Sometimes their remarkable paint jobs can even be jet-black like the deer in the video above. Fallow deer also have palmated antlers that make them resemble small moose. Similar to elk, fallow deer are often found living in small herds.
See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap
See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap. When these mountain goats made a leap across a deep ravine, we bet they didn’t realize that it would be watched more than seven million times! This footage creates a mesmerizing silhouette of several goats crossing from one rocky cliff to another. They do it with grace and elegance and you just want to watch it over and over again.
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
