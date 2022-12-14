Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Bond hearing set for man involved in Cassie Carli death investigation
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo appeared in court Thursday for charges related to the death and disappearance of Cassie Carli. A bond hearing was set for January 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Ashville. ORIGINAL STORY: A St. Clair County grand jury has indicted a man...
wbrc.com
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
wbrc.com
New training program getting school bus drivers on the road across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama are taking advantage of a new training program to get bus drivers on the road. The Skills for Success training program is offered through the Alabama Community College System. Students are required to complete an online course, then behind the wheel training. Once completed, they receive their CDL and are ready to start driving kids to school.
wbrc.com
Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities say a human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee. According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.
wbrc.com
Deer sightings high for drivers this time of year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are seeing more and more deer on their drive to work and, in many cases, on the roadside on their way from home. This is not uncommon for this time of year in Alabama. State wildlife officials say one reason people are seeing more...
wbrc.com
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday “banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.”. This includes TikTok and WeChat, “or any other application developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited,” the order...
wbrc.com
Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
wbrc.com
Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate in November has been unchanged from October’s rate of 2.7%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Chilly conditions all weekend, freezing overnight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday everyone! It’s been a cloudy and chilly start to the day, but we are seeing some improvements! The weak disturbance that is moving across the state is slowly shifting to the southeast. We are already seeing clearing conditions for areas along and north of I-20/59 shortly before noon. Temperatures haven’t warmed up a lot since this morning with most of us in the low to mid 40s before noon. We should see cloud cover decrease this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky for most of Central Alabama. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on attending the Southside Christmas Parade this evening at 5 PM (Etowah County), I recommend gloves and a warm jacket! Temperatures will likely drop into the lower 40s at 5 PM and cool into the upper 30s by 7 PM. Temperatures will rapidly drop near freezing by midnight so make sure you bring your pets inside!
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Low rain chance overnight; turning colder Sunday AM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some clouds streaming back in from the west across Alabama tonight, but rain chances remain slim to none overnight with just spotty drizzle possible, mainly across west Alabama. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 30s again for Saturday morning. Clouds will linger through the morning with a 10% chance of a light rain shower, mainly south of I-20. Once the disturbance moves away, sunshine will gradually return for Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Expect breezy and brisk conditions too with west winds at 10-15 MPH as a reinforcing shot of chilly air settles into the state. Lows will start off widespread in the 20s for Sunday morning under a mostly sunny sky. So, though some more Vitamin D again, temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than 50 during the afternoon.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Eyeing the potential for bitter cold heading toward Christmas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All is quiet on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar tonight thanks to a cold and dry air mass that has settled in across central Alabama. With clear skies and light winds overnight, we have a First Alert for frost and at or near freezing temperatures again by tomorrow morning. This transition will kick-off a stretch of cold nights that could very well linger into Christmas. If you have been hurting for a little Vitamin D, Friday will bring plenty of sunshine - albeit the chilly kind! - with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the WSW at 10-15 MPH.
Comments / 0