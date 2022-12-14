BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday everyone! It’s been a cloudy and chilly start to the day, but we are seeing some improvements! The weak disturbance that is moving across the state is slowly shifting to the southeast. We are already seeing clearing conditions for areas along and north of I-20/59 shortly before noon. Temperatures haven’t warmed up a lot since this morning with most of us in the low to mid 40s before noon. We should see cloud cover decrease this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky for most of Central Alabama. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on attending the Southside Christmas Parade this evening at 5 PM (Etowah County), I recommend gloves and a warm jacket! Temperatures will likely drop into the lower 40s at 5 PM and cool into the upper 30s by 7 PM. Temperatures will rapidly drop near freezing by midnight so make sure you bring your pets inside!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO