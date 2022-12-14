ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Related
newyorkupstate.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Storm update: When’s the worst and how much?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is here and its impacts will be felt right into Friday. The wintry mix continues to change to just snow Thursday evening. Steady wet snow plus temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute. Snow could mix with sleet Thursday night.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York May See Two Winter Storms Ahead of Christmas

It looks like Upstate New York will see a white Christmas after all. Local stores are a fury of activity as last-minute storm preparations are underway. Local gas stations are lined with people gassing up their vehicles and filling containers to power snowblowers and plows as Upstate New York waits to find out just how much snow we'll end up with by the weekend.
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
hwy.co

The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY

The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
96.1 The Breeze

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
TENNESSEE STATE
