Royal Air Philippines Revises Taipei 1Q23 Operations
Royal Air Philippines has revised its planned service on Caticlan – Taipei Taoyuan route, based on the airline’s website. First date available for reservation (air only) on the airline’s website is now scheduled on 15JAN23, operating 1 daily flight with Airbus A320 aircraft, switching to 3 weekly from 15FEB23. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.
Air France Moves New 3-class 777-300ER Debut to Jan 2023
Air France in recent schedule update continues to revise planned service entry of its new 3-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. As of 14DEC22, the Skyteam member’s new 369-seater 777-300ER is scheduled to operate Paris CDG – New York JFK route from 03JAN23 at earliest, although further revision remains likely.
JetSMART Adds Montevideo – Rio de Janeiro Service From late-March 2023
JetSMART in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service at Uruguay, with the opening of reservation of Montevideo – Rio de Janeiro Galeao route. Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate 3 weekly flights from 28MAR23. JA700 MVD1020 – 1305GIG 320 247. JA701 GIG1405 – 1705MVD...
EVA Air Adds Taipei – Clark Service From late-March 2023
Star Alliance member EVA Air today (15DEC22) opened reservation for its 3rd destination in the Philippines, where it plans to operate Taipei Taoyuan – Clark nonstop flight. From 30MAR23, Airbus A321 aircraft will operate 1 daily flight, subject to government approval. BR233 TPE0900 – 1100CRK 321 D. BR234...
SAS Increases Shanghai Service From Dec 2022
SAS starting today (16DEC22) is restoring additional service on Copenhagen – Shanghai Pu Dong route, as the airline resumes second weekly flight. Following schedule is effective 01JAN23 – 25MAR23, which sees Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operating. SK997 CPH1855 – 1350+1PVG 359 2. SK997 CPH2230 – 1725+1PVG 359 5...
Edelweiss NS23 Europe Network Additions
Edelweiss Air in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 new destinations from Zurich, including service to Akureyri in Iceland, as well as Bari in Italy and Biarritz in France. Planned operation as follows. Zurich – Akureyri 07JUL23 – 18AUG23 1 weekly A320. WK308/LX8308 ZRH2140 – 2330AEY 320...
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Plans Madinah Launch in Feb 2023
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in February 2023 plans to launch new route to Saudi Arabia, as the airline schedules Abu Dhabi – Madinah route. From 15FEB23, Airbus A321neo to operate this route on daily basis. 5W7125 AUH0620 – 0835MED 32Q D. 5W7126 MED0915 – 1240AUH 32Q D.
China Southern Adds Xi’An – Almaty Service in 1Q23
China Southern in the first quarter of 2023 plans to introduce new service to Kazakhstan, with the scheduling of Xi’An – Almaty nonstop service. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route from 06JAN23, once weekly. CZ8061 XIY0730 – 1030ALA 738 5. CZ8062 ALA1230 – 1850XIY 738 5...
Luxair Updates NS23 German Airways E190 Operation – 11DEC22
Luxair in recent schedule update revised planned German Airways Embraer E190 aircraft operation for Northern summer 2023, since AeroRoutes’ last report in early-September 2022. As of 11DEC22, planned E190 operation in Northern summer 2023 season as follows. Luxembourg – Almeria 1 weekly (No E190 service 03MAY23 – 03JUL23 and...
Aeroflot/Rossiya Adds St. Petersburg – Dubai Service From late-Dec 2022
Aeroflot in late-December 2022 is adding service between St. Petersburg and Dubai, where Rossiya Airlines Airbus A319 aircraft to operate St. Petersburg – Dubai al Maktoum route. Service to commence on 28DEC22, with 4 weekly flights scheduled. SU6909 LED0810 – 1530DWC 319 x124. SU6910 DWC1630 – 2205LED 319...
Ethiopian Resumes Copenhagen From May 2023: NS23 Europe Changes
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to adjust service to Brussels and Vienna, while resuming service to Copenhagen, after near 20 years of service cancellation. Addis Ababa – Brussels eff 28MAR23 Nonstop terminator increases from 2 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB. ET732 ADD0005 – 0620BRU 350 D.
Batik Air Malaysia 1Q23 Tokyo Frequency Changes
Batik Air Malaysia in the last few days filed planned operational frequency on Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita route, in the first quarter of 2023. As of 16DEC22, the airline’s planned 4 weekly Boeing 737 MAX 8 service, previously scheduled between 15DEC22 and 14JAN23, is now being extended to 15MAR23.
Korean Air Increases Sydney Service in March 2023
Korean Air today (15DEC22) filed service changes for Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, for the month of March 2023. Between 06MAR23 and 25MAR23, the airline will continue to operate 1 daily flight, instead of planned 4 weekly. This route is operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD...
EVA Air NS23 Kaohsiung Operations – 14DEC22
EVA Air this week filed planned operation to/from Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan, during Northern summer 2023 season. The new traffic season sees service resumption on 3 additional routes. Kaohsiung – Fukuoka eff 01MAY23 Service resumption, 2 weekly A321. Kaohsiung – Macau eff 03MAY23 Service resumption, 2 weekly A321.
Cyprus Airways NS23 European Network Additions
Cyprus Airways this week opened reservation for 4 European destinations during Northern summer 2023 season, including service resumptions. Larnaca – Basel/Mulhouse eff 10MAY23 2 weekly A320. CY384 LCA0800 – 1110BSL 320 3. CY384 LCA1400 – 1710BSL 320 5. CY385 BSL1210 – 1650LCA 320 3. CY385 BSL1810...
Aeroflot Increases Moscow – Egypt Service From late-Dec 2022
Aeroflot Russian Airlines in late-December 2022 plans to expand service to Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh, where overall service will expand from 7 to 10 weekly each. Planned operation as follows. Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hurghada eff 23DEC22 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly. SU422 SVO0555 – 1145HRG 333 25...
Spirit Airlines Launches Charleston SC Service From April 2023
Spirit Airlines yesterday (14DEC22) announced new service at Charleston in South Carolina, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. The airline will be offering service for Fort Lauderdale, Newark and Philadelphia, starting April 2023. Charleston SC – Fort Lauderdale eff 05APR23 1 daily A320neo. NK1914 CHS1751 – 1921FLL 32N D.
Flyr Intends to Expand Greece Service in NS23
Norwegian carrier Flyr in Northern summer 2023 season intends to expand service to Greece, as the airline tentatively files schedule for Athens and Thessaloniki. Proposed schedule as follows. Oslo – Athens eff 27APR23 2 weekly. FS1502 OSL0700 – 1150ATH 73H 4. FS1502 OSL0730 – 1220ATH 73H 7.
