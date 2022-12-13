Air France in recent schedule update continues to revise planned service entry of its new 3-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. As of 14DEC22, the Skyteam member’s new 369-seater 777-300ER is scheduled to operate Paris CDG – New York JFK route from 03JAN23 at earliest, although further revision remains likely.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO