EVA Air Adds Taipei – Clark Service From late-March 2023
Star Alliance member EVA Air today (15DEC22) opened reservation for its 3rd destination in the Philippines, where it plans to operate Taipei Taoyuan – Clark nonstop flight. From 30MAR23, Airbus A321 aircraft will operate 1 daily flight, subject to government approval. BR233 TPE0900 – 1100CRK 321 D. BR234...
Royal Air Maroc Moves Seville Service Resumption to late-Dec 2022
Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has revised planned service to Seville, where the oneWorld member previously scheduled 2 weekly Tangier – Seville flights from 04DEC22. Latest service adjustment now sees RAM to operate Casablanca – Seville route from 30DEC22, operating twice weekly with ATR72 aircraft. AT924 CMN1650 – 1820SVQ...
Aeroflot/Rossiya Adds St. Petersburg – Dubai Service From late-Dec 2022
Aeroflot in late-December 2022 is adding service between St. Petersburg and Dubai, where Rossiya Airlines Airbus A319 aircraft to operate St. Petersburg – Dubai al Maktoum route. Service to commence on 28DEC22, with 4 weekly flights scheduled. SU6909 LED0810 – 1530DWC 319 x124. SU6910 DWC1630 – 2205LED 319...
Porter Airlines Schedules Edmonton Debut in Feb 2023
Porter Airlines yesterday (13DEC22) announced new route launch, as the airline schedules Toronto – Edmonton nonstop flight from 14FEB23. Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will initially operate 1 daily flight, increasing to 2 daily from 22FEB23, 3 from 01MAY23. Schedule below is effective 01MAY23. PD403 YYZ1000 – 1210YEG 295 D.
Capital Airlines Adds Qingdao – Hong Kong Service in late-Dec 2022
Beijing Capital Airlines in late-December 2022 is adding service to Hong Kong, which sees the airline schedule Qingdao – Hong Kong route. From 24DEC22, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate one weekly flight on Saturdays. JD5747 TAO1125 – 1450HKG 320 6. JD5748 HKG1630 – 2015TAO 320 6.
JetSMART Adds Montevideo – Rio de Janeiro Service From late-March 2023
JetSMART in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service at Uruguay, with the opening of reservation of Montevideo – Rio de Janeiro Galeao route. Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate 3 weekly flights from 28MAR23. JA700 MVD1020 – 1305GIG 320 247. JA701 GIG1405 – 1705MVD...
Korean Air Increases Dubai Service in March 2023
Korean Air in March 2023 plans to restore additional service on Seoul Incheon – Dubai route, as additional flights opened for reservation yesterday (15DEC22). From 01MAR23 to 24MAR23, the Skyteam member will operate 5 weekly flights, instead of 3 weekly. KE951 ICN1245 – 1830DXB 332 x23. KE952 DXB2100...
WestJet Expands Air France Europe Codeshare in 2Q23
WestJet in Spring 2023 plans to expand codeshare partnership with Air France to Scandinavia as well as Poland, coinciding with the return of WestJet’s seasonal Calgary – Paris CDG service on 13APR23. Planned new codeshare routes as follow. WestJet operated by Air France. Paris CDG – Copenhagen.
Aeroflot Increases Moscow – Egypt Service From late-Dec 2022
Aeroflot Russian Airlines in late-December 2022 plans to expand service to Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh, where overall service will expand from 7 to 10 weekly each. Planned operation as follows. Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hurghada eff 23DEC22 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly. SU422 SVO0555 – 1145HRG 333 25...
Lufthansa NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 15DEC22
Lufthansa today (15DEC22) filed intercontinental operation changes for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. Planned service adjustment to date as follows. Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt. 26MAR23 – 30JUN23 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300/A340-300 (Previous: A330-300) eff 01JUL23 A340-300 replaces A330-300 Frankfurt...
Air France Moves New 3-class 777-300ER Debut to Jan 2023
Air France in recent schedule update continues to revise planned service entry of its new 3-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. As of 14DEC22, the Skyteam member’s new 369-seater 777-300ER is scheduled to operate Paris CDG – New York JFK route from 03JAN23 at earliest, although further revision remains likely.
