Air New Zealand in the last few days filed changes to Sydney – Rarotonga service for Northern summer 2023 season, on/after 30MAR23. Previously reported on AeroRoutes earlier this month, the Star Alliance member to resume service between Australia and Cook Islands with reservations available. As of 17DEC22, reservation is no longer available, including Singapore Airlines’ codeshare flight under SQ-coded flight numbers.

3 HOURS AGO