aeroroutes.com
Flyr Intends to Expand Greece Service in NS23
Norwegian carrier Flyr in Northern summer 2023 season intends to expand service to Greece, as the airline tentatively files schedule for Athens and Thessaloniki. Proposed schedule as follows. Oslo – Athens eff 27APR23 2 weekly. FS1502 OSL0700 – 1150ATH 73H 4. FS1502 OSL0730 – 1220ATH 73H 7.
aeroroutes.com
Aeroitalia NS23 Florence Network Expansion
Aeroitalia yesterday (16DEC22) opened reservation for its expanded network at Florence, as the airline schedules 11 additional routes. Florence – Irakleion 13JUN23 – 16SEP23 2 weekly. Florence – Lamezia Terme eff 28MAR23 3 weekly. Florence – Malta eff 28MAR23 2 weekly. Florence – Olbia eff 28MAR23...
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 15DEC22
Lufthansa today (15DEC22) filed intercontinental operation changes for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. Planned service adjustment to date as follows. Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt. 26MAR23 – 30JUN23 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300/A340-300 (Previous: A330-300) eff 01JUL23 A340-300 replaces A330-300 Frankfurt...
aeroroutes.com
Edelweiss NS23 Europe Network Additions
Edelweiss Air in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 new destinations from Zurich, including service to Akureyri in Iceland, as well as Bari in Italy and Biarritz in France. Planned operation as follows. Zurich – Akureyri 07JUL23 – 18AUG23 1 weekly A320. WK308/LX8308 ZRH2140 – 2330AEY 320...
aeroroutes.com
Capital Airlines Adds Qingdao – Hong Kong Service in late-Dec 2022
Beijing Capital Airlines in late-December 2022 is adding service to Hong Kong, which sees the airline schedule Qingdao – Hong Kong route. From 24DEC22, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate one weekly flight on Saturdays. JD5747 TAO1125 – 1450HKG 320 6. JD5748 HKG1630 – 2015TAO 320 6.
aeroroutes.com
Freebird Airlines Schedules Antalya – Paderborn Route in 2Q23
Freebird Airlines in Spring 2023 schedules new service between Germany and Turkey, with the offering of Antalya – Paderborn route. From 01APR23 to 10JUN23, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate 3 weekly flights. FH1390 AYT2050 – 2330PAD 320 6. FH1387 AYT2150 – 0030+1PAD 320 5. FH1387 AYT2250 –...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Dubai Service in March 2023
Korean Air in March 2023 plans to restore additional service on Seoul Incheon – Dubai route, as additional flights opened for reservation yesterday (15DEC22). From 01MAR23 to 24MAR23, the Skyteam member will operate 5 weekly flights, instead of 3 weekly. KE951 ICN1245 – 1830DXB 332 x23. KE952 DXB2100...
aeroroutes.com
Ural Airlines Intends to Add Sharm el Sheikh Service From late-Dec 2022
Ural Airlines from late-December 2022 intends to add Moscow Domodedovo – Sharm el Sheikh service, based on the airline’s schedule listing. The airline intends to operate 4 weekly flights with Airbus A321neo aircraft, effective 24DEC22. U61823 DME0020 – 0600SSH 32Q 6. U61823 DME1100 – 1640SSH 32Q 3...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand Closes Sydney – Rarotonga Reservations in NS23
Air New Zealand in the last few days filed changes to Sydney – Rarotonga service for Northern summer 2023 season, on/after 30MAR23. Previously reported on AeroRoutes earlier this month, the Star Alliance member to resume service between Australia and Cook Islands with reservations available. As of 17DEC22, reservation is no longer available, including Singapore Airlines’ codeshare flight under SQ-coded flight numbers.
aeroroutes.com
SAS Increases Shanghai Service From Dec 2022
SAS starting today (16DEC22) is restoring additional service on Copenhagen – Shanghai Pu Dong route, as the airline resumes second weekly flight. Following schedule is effective 01JAN23 – 25MAR23, which sees Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operating. SK997 CPH1855 – 1350+1PVG 359 2. SK997 CPH2230 – 1725+1PVG 359 5...
aeroroutes.com
FitsAir Increases Colombo – Dubai Service From Dec 2022
FitsAir this week increased service to the United Arab Emirates, with the introduction of 4th weekly Colombo – Dubai flight on 14DEC22. This route is operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 01JAN23 – 25MAR23. 8D821 CMB1245 – 1600DXB 320 3. 8D823 CMB1730 – 2045DXB...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Adds Xi’An – Almaty Service in 1Q23
China Southern in the first quarter of 2023 plans to introduce new service to Kazakhstan, with the scheduling of Xi’An – Almaty nonstop service. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route from 06JAN23, once weekly. CZ8061 XIY0730 – 1030ALA 738 5. CZ8062 ALA1230 – 1850XIY 738 5...
aeroroutes.com
Condor Increases Egilsstaðir Capacity in NS23
Condor in November 2022 filed aircraft changes for its planned Frankfurt – Egilsstaðir route, scheduled to commence in May 2023. Initially scheduled with 180-seater Airbus A320 aircraft back in July 2022, the airline now plans to operate this weekly flight with 220-seater Airbus A321 aircraft. Condor is the sole continental European carrier to offer scheduled service to Egilsstaðir in Iceland.
aeroroutes.com
Xiamen Airlines Adds Fuzhou – Phnom Penh Service From Dec 2022
Xiamen Airlines in late-December 2022 intends to add new service to Cambodia, as the airline schedules Fuzhou – Phnom Penh route. Initially scheduled to commence on 02DEC22 at earliest, the Skyteam member tentatively plans to operate this route from 23DEC22. Further changes remain likely. This route is scheduled once...
aeroroutes.com
Luxair Updates NS23 German Airways E190 Operation – 11DEC22
Luxair in recent schedule update revised planned German Airways Embraer E190 aircraft operation for Northern summer 2023, since AeroRoutes’ last report in early-September 2022. As of 11DEC22, planned E190 operation in Northern summer 2023 season as follows. Luxembourg – Almeria 1 weekly (No E190 service 03MAY23 – 03JUL23 and...
aeroroutes.com
Aeroflot Increases Moscow – Egypt Service From late-Dec 2022
Aeroflot Russian Airlines in late-December 2022 plans to expand service to Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh, where overall service will expand from 7 to 10 weekly each. Planned operation as follows. Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hurghada eff 23DEC22 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly. SU422 SVO0555 – 1145HRG 333 25...
