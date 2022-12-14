Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WVUE) - Three people are in a life raft awaiting rescue after a helicopter crashed about 30 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the United States Coast Guard reports. The crash happened sometime Thursday morning before 10 a.m. about 30 miles offshore of...
fox8live.com
Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents on the West Bank of New Orleans and in the city of Arabi in St. Bernard Parish are reeling after being struck by two tornadoes in less than a year. Arabi was first devastated by the strongest tornado in New Orleans history in March of...
fox8live.com
Some tornado victims may have higher than expected insurance deductibles
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many victims of this week’s tornadoes in Louisiana could find themselves facing high insurance deductibles even though it was not a hurricane or named storm. Insurance agents say for some policyholders the damage could fall under a more expensive category. The powerful twister left some...
Comments / 0