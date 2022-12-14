Read full article on original website
Knox County Sports Recap for Friday, 12/16
The top ranked North Knox lady Warriors remain unbeaten on the season, beating Wood Memorial last night 55-42. Lexi Primus led 12-0 North Knox with 17 points. South Knox beat Princeton 43-27. Delaynee Coomes led the 7-4 Spartans with 14 points while Ella Bobe chipped in 12. Other Girls scores.
Spartans Down Washington Catholic
The South Knox Spartans picked up their 5th win of the season as they defeated Washington Catholic 70-26. Dakota Candler led the Spartans with 19 points. Dylan Maeder added 13 while Sam Singleton chipped in 12. Action for South Knox in the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic starts Wednesday when they Spartans take on the Paoli Rams. That game will tip at 5 PM.
Alices Fall to Princeton
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices fell in a close one on the road at Princeton 56-50. The Alices were led by Luke Tolliver with 24 points. With the loss, Lincoln slipped to 0-5 while Princeton improved to 4-2 with the win.
Kathleen Erny, 73, Vincennes
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Erny, 73, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born May 7, 1949, in Vincennes, Indiana to Charles and (Norma) Cooper. Kathy was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She loved to travel as Bud and...
Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 78, Washington
Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 78, of Washington, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Bob was born June 16, 1944, in Washington, to the late Gladys Purdue Davis and Robert L. Davis. Bob, who graduated from Washington High School in 1962 and then from V.U. in...
Wreaths Across America Ceremony Set for Tomorrow in Vincennes, Bruceville
The annual Wreaths Across America campaign will hold a second wreath-laying ceremony in Bruceville on Saturday. That wreath laying ceremony will begin at noon at the Bruceville Cemetery. It will be the second ceremony in Knox County on Saturday. The other will be held that morning at the Memorial Park...
Tutoring Check to Help Students at North Knox Primary
The North Knox School Board accepted a just-under $1,000 check for tutoring help at North Knox Primary School. The check was presented by the United Way of Knox County to the Corporation for that assistance. Board members also approved a quote to update the kitchen at North Knox Junior-Senior High...
Vincennes RDC Considers Fund Transfer to Spur Housing Work
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission discussed a possible January approval to build a set of houses in open space off Thompson Drive. The potential addition is one of four residential projects currently under review by the City’s RDC. The Commission is considering a fund transfer to help kick-start the project....
Five New VPD Officers Graduate Law Enforcement Academy; Three More to Take Their Places
Five new Vincennes Police officers are graduating for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy today. The officers will now be ready for full-time service to the community as part of the City Police force. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says after they celebrate the five graduates, three more new officers will...
