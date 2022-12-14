Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Ohio drivers respond to law that cracks down on looking at phone while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Looking at a text, switching to a new playlist, or checking social media can all wait until you are done driving. Now an Ohio bill heading to the governor's desk looks to crackdown on distracted drivers. The legislation would make it a primary offense to hold...
WKRC
Battle brewing to keep flavored cigarettes in Ohio stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A battle is brewing in to keep flavored cigarettes on store shelves in Ohio. After Columbus passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products, state lawmakers passed a bill that would strip local governments of their power to regulate tobacco sales. “I...
WKRC
Gas prices fall to 15-month low
UNDATED (WKRC) - Many people are feeling the financial stress of holiday shopping amid rising inflation. Fortunately, there's finally some relief at the gas pump. According to an AAA report, the average price of gas is now $3.18. That's the lowest it has been in 15 months. It's 14 cents...
WKRC
Ohio bill would change hours for teenage workers on school nights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lawmakers consider changing the rules on how late teen workers can stay on the job on a school night. Current Ohio law blocks kids under 16 from working past 7 p.m. A bill now moving its way through the statehouse would move that back to 9 p.m....
WKRC
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
WKRC
Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
WKRC
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
Comments / 0