Mesquite, NV

saturdaytradition.com

Germie Bernard, former MSU WR, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination

Germie Bernard has revealed his transfer destination. The former Spartan took to Instagram to announce he will be heading back to the west coast and joining the Washington Huskies. The post features an edit of Bernard sporting Washington threads. “Thank you Heavenly Father,” is the caption of Bernard’s post.
SEATTLE, WA
eopsports.com

PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener

Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set for Saturday Night Session at Inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas

NORMAN – The defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team will headline the Saturday night session at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, event organizers announced Friday. OU will face 2021 NCAA champion and No....
NORMAN, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Receives Generous Donation From the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV), a leading charter school in southern Nevada with STEM focused education, is pleased to announce the charitable donation of two Sectra Tables from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. The Sectra Tables, which feature a large 65” monitor with QLED technology, will enhance student learning by offering an immersive touch screen that improves the sense of interaction with visualized data. Each screen will be used in a CASLV science class at two separate campuses and when purchased new are valued at over $90,000 each.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson

Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV

