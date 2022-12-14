Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV), a leading charter school in southern Nevada with STEM focused education, is pleased to announce the charitable donation of two Sectra Tables from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. The Sectra Tables, which feature a large 65” monitor with QLED technology, will enhance student learning by offering an immersive touch screen that improves the sense of interaction with visualized data. Each screen will be used in a CASLV science class at two separate campuses and when purchased new are valued at over $90,000 each.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO