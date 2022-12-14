Read full article on original website
Germie Bernard, former MSU WR, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
Germie Bernard has revealed his transfer destination. The former Spartan took to Instagram to announce he will be heading back to the west coast and joining the Washington Huskies. The post features an edit of Bernard sporting Washington threads. “Thank you Heavenly Father,” is the caption of Bernard’s post.
PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener
Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
Sooners Set for Saturday Night Session at Inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas
NORMAN – The defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team will headline the Saturday night session at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, event organizers announced Friday. OU will face 2021 NCAA champion and No....
Leaving Las Vegas: Stranded Franklin Gets Lift From Dabo
Penn State coach James Franklin was stuck in a Vegas airport following former Nittany Lion LaVar Arrington's recent Hall of Fame induction. Clemson's Dabo Swinney came to the rescue.
Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boom to Las Vegas
The Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators have attracted thousands of fans eager to spend to Las Vegas.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Receives Generous Donation From the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV
Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV), a leading charter school in southern Nevada with STEM focused education, is pleased to announce the charitable donation of two Sectra Tables from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. The Sectra Tables, which feature a large 65” monitor with QLED technology, will enhance student learning by offering an immersive touch screen that improves the sense of interaction with visualized data. Each screen will be used in a CASLV science class at two separate campuses and when purchased new are valued at over $90,000 each.
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson
Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
Delays on I-15 south of Las Vegas due to big rig crash
Drivers headed to Southern California on I-15 this morning are experiencing traffic delays before Jean, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and the California border.
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location site in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple to be built in the Las Vegas valley will be located near North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, according to a Tuesday news release. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be built on a 19.8-acre site and marks the […]
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
