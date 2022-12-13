Read full article on original website
Related
mvprogress.com
Parade of Lights Brings Magic
Everyone loves a parade! And the Mesquite community proved it last week by showing up on Mesquite Blvd on a cold Thursday evening, Dec. 8. They came prepared in winter hats, gloves and heavy coats to watch and support the 8th annual Parade of Lights. Of course, this holiday event...
mvprogress.com
VVHS Have Winter Wishes Granted at Assembly
Students at Virgin Valley High School experienced the long-awaited annual Winter Wishes Assembly on Friday, Dec. 6 during the school day. This assembly features the VVHS Student Council giving back to students in the form of granting their holiday wishes. VVHS students were asked to submit Christmas wishes several weeks...
mvprogress.com
Golf Fore Kids Tournament A Success Story
A total of 568 participants crowded four Mesquite golf courses last week for the 18th annual Golf Fore Kids tournament. The tournament, held on Thursday, Dec. 18 was put on by local residents Karen Fielding, Brian and Rob Wursten, and Mindee West. This tournament has become an annual tradition of...
mvprogress.com
Virgin Valley FFA Holds 1st Annual Tree Gala
Virgin Valley FFA Chapter started off the Holiday season with its first Tree Gala on Saturday, Dec. 10. Previously known as the Festival of Trees, this community event has been passed as a fundraiser to the FFA. This year’s theme was “Winter Wonderland.”. The group invited school clubs...
mvprogress.com
Dog Resort Construction Ready To Begin In Mesquite
After nearly three years of planning, negotiating on real estate, gaining city approvals and lining up financing, The BARK! Canine Club and Resort is ready to begin construction on its new dog park and recreation facility in Mesquite. This doggie paradise is being built on 13.7 acres in the Mesquite...
mvprogress.com
Yurek Holds Local Listening Sessions
Freshman Nevada Assemblyman Tobey Yurek has spent the past few weeks since the election, travelling back and forth throughout Assembly District 19 speaking with community leaders and receiving input. With an important legislative deadline looming, Yurek said he wanted to hear from his constituents. “Monday, Dec. 12, is our deadline...
mvprogress.com
MVRH Seeks Input From Communities It Serves
Mesa View Regional Hospital (MVRH) held a community meeting on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, to kick-off an effort to gather feedback from community members in the Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley about health care needs in the two community. This Community Health Needs Assessment Campaign will be ongoing until mid-February.
mvprogress.com
New Mesquite City Council Members Take Oath Of Office
It was the first day to work for a trio of newly-elected Mesquite City Council members last week. New council members Karen Fielding, Pattie Gallo and Paul Wanlass all raised their right hands and took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in a brief ceremony just before the City Council Tech Review meeting.
mvprogress.com
Bulldogs Outlast Eagles, 59-58
The Virgin Valley High School Boys Basketball team began the week on Monday December 5 with a nerve wracking 59-58 defeat of the Boulder City Eagles. The Eagles came to Mesquite undefeated but went away with their first loss of the year. The first period found the Bulldogs pressing too...
Comments / 0