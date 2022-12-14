ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World

A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
He Was Going How Fast? In The Snow? Really!?!

The morning commute was pretty bad for a lot of people today. LeVerkin, Toquerville and parts of Hurricane, plus Leeds and the entire Black Ridge got socked with snow. With the temperatures lingering in the high 20s and a bit of moisture in other places, there was also black ice and slick going for many southern Utahns.
