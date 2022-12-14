A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.

OVERTON, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO