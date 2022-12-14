ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 1:45a Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory from the National Weather Service office in Honolulu… …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 145 AM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor […]
Hawaiian Humane Society extends its paws to West Oʻahu

The Hawaiian Humane Society will expand its services to Leeward Oʻahu with a new shelter in ʻEwa. The 5-acre campus will feature shelter spaces, spay and neuter rooms, and a dog park for public access. It will also house Oʻahu's first 'after hour' kennel space, where people can...
Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project

It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said...
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Honolulu police major selected as next Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Honolulu Police Department Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz has been selected as chief of Hawaiʻi County's police department. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission affirmed his selection in a 5-3 vote, with Chair John Bertsch recused. HPR has reached out to Moszkowicz for comment. Moszkowicz is a 22-year Honolulu Police Department...
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
Locally-grown Christmas trees still in stock at Wahiawa farm

HNN's Lynn Kawano discusses hurdles to opening new correctional center on Oahu. All this week, investigative reporter Lynn Kawano is reporting on corrections in Hawaii and the practice of shipping inmates to Arizona. Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from...
northshorenews.com

Lili‘uokalani Protestant Church Now 190 Years Strong!

The area that now surrounds the intersection of Hale’iwa Road and Kamehameha Highway has seen many changes over the years. The iconic Hale’iwa Hotel was built there in 1898. The Sea View Inn was built on the site in 1955, became the Chart House in 1990 and then Haleiwa Joe’s in 1998. But nearly two centuries ago, it was the location of Oahu’s second oldest Hawaiian Church built by a missionary couple whose beloved legacy is the Lili’uokalani Protes- tant Church in Haleiwa.
