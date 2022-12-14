Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills

hawaiinewsnow.com
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Oahu’s lesser known beaches are becoming more popular with wedding photographers looking to get that perfect shot. But some residents who like their beaches uncrowded say, they want it to stay that way. Kaaawa residents say their beach is usually quiet, but recently there...
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity

KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 1:45a Friday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory from the National Weather Service office in Honolulu… …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 145 AM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian Humane Society extends its paws to West Oʻahu
The Hawaiian Humane Society will expand its services to Leeward Oʻahu with a new shelter in ʻEwa. The 5-acre campus will feature shelter spaces, spay and neuter rooms, and a dog park for public access. It will also house Oʻahu's first 'after hour' kennel space, where people can...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project
It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
UH Mānoa commencement ceremony traffic advisory
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa is hosting its Fall 2022 graduation ceremony for 850 newly minted professionals this Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Trash piles frustrate residents, businesses near Palolo Stream
Residents said trash has been piling at the stream under St. Louis Heights Bridge for months. They're concerned that much of it will eventually get washed away into the ocean.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu police major selected as next Hawaiʻi Police Department chief
Honolulu Police Department Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz has been selected as chief of Hawaiʻi County's police department. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission affirmed his selection in a 5-3 vote, with Chair John Bertsch recused. HPR has reached out to Moszkowicz for comment. Moszkowicz is a 22-year Honolulu Police Department...
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally-grown Christmas trees still in stock at Wahiawa farm

northshorenews.com
Lili‘uokalani Protestant Church Now 190 Years Strong!
The area that now surrounds the intersection of Hale’iwa Road and Kamehameha Highway has seen many changes over the years. The iconic Hale’iwa Hotel was built there in 1898. The Sea View Inn was built on the site in 1955, became the Chart House in 1990 and then Haleiwa Joe’s in 1998. But nearly two centuries ago, it was the location of Oahu’s second oldest Hawaiian Church built by a missionary couple whose beloved legacy is the Lili’uokalani Protes- tant Church in Haleiwa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
