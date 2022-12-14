Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z Adds Drake, 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé to His Year-End 2022 Playlist
JAY-Z is closing out his 2022 with his newest year-end playlist. The 40-track selection, which is available to stream on TIDAL, features offerings from the likes of Drake and 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Metro Boomin, Benny The Butcher and J. Cole, SZA, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Rosalía, Nas, Burna Boy, Quavo and the late Takeoff, Lil Yachty, Snoh Aalegra and more. Fans will also hear some of the tracks Hov hopped on this 2022, including Pusha T and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist” and DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend’s “GOD DID.”
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Drops New 'Avatar' Track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday, December 16, The Weeknd has released his contribution to the film’s official soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”. The song, which was written by The Weeknd, features production by Swedish House Mafia and composer...
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Provides a Space to Heal With New Album 'Herbert'
Ab-Soul is here and is honest in Herbert, his fifth studio album and first solo full-length release in six years. Clocking in at a little over one hour, the 18-track project is named after the Los Angeles by way of Carson, CA artist’s legal name — Herbert Anthony Stevens IV — as an ode to the vulnerability he displays in the record. With the help of Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker and production from the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, Soulo takes off his gloves to present a brutal truth brought upon by “a series of unspeakable tragedies” and offers a sonic space of healing for others who have suffered through the same ordeals.
hypebeast.com
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
hypebeast.com
Jeremy Scott Covers adidas Originals' Superstar In a Rich "Money" Print
Jeremy Scott is the master of madness, and now the designer continues developing his relationship with adidas Originals by plastering the Superstar in one of his most vividly rich prints, “Money.”. Taking a “Footwear White” base, Scott applies a full teal overlay decorated with dollar bills — ones branded...
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Is Selling Furniture From the Twitter HQ and Sam Bankman-Fried Faces 8 Criminal Charges in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry continued to watch the Elon Musk-Twitter saga unfold. In its latest development, the platform’s new CEO organized an online auction to sell surplus furniture from the Twitter headquarters. On the crypto side, Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested and charged with eight criminal violations, including...
hypebeast.com
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
hypebeast.com
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
hypebeast.com
Hear Juice Wrld’s Posthumous New Track “Face 2 Face”
Juice Wrld’s estate has released another song from the late rapper. Out via Grade A and Interscope Records, the track hears Juice reflect on his struggles with anxiety and depression, a recurring topic throughout his discography. “I won’t, I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna implode,” he...
The Royal Family’s Press Offices Changed Their Story About Being Contacted By The Producers Of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” And Failed To Mention Their Communications With The Company
Spokespersons for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace claimed they were unable to verify the authenticity of an email from the docuseries’ producers, but neglected to tell reporters that a top royal press official engaged with the company and requested clips from the then-unreleased show.
hypebeast.com
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
hypebeast.com
Jeffrey Deitch Invites You Into The Rhythm of Vision
A new exhibition dedicated to legendary funk musician, George Clinton. Jeffrey Deitch invites you to get your funk on in a new solo exhibition dedicated to legendary musician, George Clinton. On view at the gallery’s Los Angeles outpost, The Rhythm of Vision takes its name from the lyrics of a 1978 Parliament song and features a stage design by rising contemporary artist, Lauren Halsey.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: Rosalía x Cardi B, Ab-Soul and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s lineup is led by Rosalía x Cardi B and Ab-Soul, who released the “DESPECHÁ (Remix)” and the long-awaited Herbert album, respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from the late Juice WRLD, Lil Durk and his Only the Family collective, Azekel, Leon Thomas and Jacquees, and collabs from Diddy with PARTYNEXTDOOR, 24kGoldn with Bandmanrill and Meechy Darko with Flatbush Zombies and Col3trane.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
hypebeast.com
Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol To Headline Osheaga 2023
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has unveiled the first installment of its 2023 lineup, revealing Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol are slated to headline. The event, which is scheduled to occur from August 4 to 6, will take place in Montreal, Canada, at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène.
Comments / 0