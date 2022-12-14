Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu police major selected as next Hawaiʻi Police Department chief
Honolulu Police Department Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz has been selected as chief of Hawaiʻi County's police department. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission affirmed his selection in a 5-3 vote, with Chair John Bertsch recused. HPR has reached out to Moszkowicz for comment. Moszkowicz is a 22-year Honolulu Police Department...
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
KITV.com
New 3D technology could help Honolulu police with investigations
The Honolulu Police Department is looking into new devices to document crime scenes. Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes. The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4.
KITV.com
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian Humane Society extends its paws to West Oʻahu
The Hawaiian Humane Society will expand its services to Leeward Oʻahu with a new shelter in ʻEwa. The 5-acre campus will feature shelter spaces, spay and neuter rooms, and a dog park for public access. It will also house Oʻahu's first 'after hour' kennel space, where people can...
KITV.com
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Jiro Sumada returns to Honolulu's planning department as deputy director
Mayor Rick Blangiardi named Jiro Sumada as deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting. Sumada previously held the position between 2010 and 2013. For a brief time, he also served as the department's acting director. He has previously held positions at the state Department of Transportation, and Hawaiʻi...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4. HPD currently relies on Faro's two-dimensional scanners to document crime scenes.
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
the university of hawai'i system
UH law school alumni appointed to governor’s cabinet
New Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green announced appointments to his cabinet, which include alumni and a student from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The cabinet convened its first meeting on December 7. UH law school alumni Nadine Ando was named director...
KITV.com
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
