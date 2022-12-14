ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu police major selected as next Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Honolulu Police Department Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz has been selected as chief of Hawaiʻi County's police department. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission affirmed his selection in a 5-3 vote, with Chair John Bertsch recused. HPR has reached out to Moszkowicz for comment. Moszkowicz is a 22-year Honolulu Police Department...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiian Humane Society extends its paws to West Oʻahu

The Hawaiian Humane Society will expand its services to Leeward Oʻahu with a new shelter in ʻEwa. The 5-acre campus will feature shelter spaces, spay and neuter rooms, and a dog park for public access. It will also house Oʻahu's first 'after hour' kennel space, where people can...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Jiro Sumada returns to Honolulu's planning department as deputy director

Mayor Rick Blangiardi named Jiro Sumada as deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting. Sumada previously held the position between 2010 and 2013. For a brief time, he also served as the department's acting director. He has previously held positions at the state Department of Transportation, and Hawaiʻi...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police considers 3D technology to help solve crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help with investigating crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV4. HPD currently relies on Faro's two-dimensional scanners to document crime scenes.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
HALEIWA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH law school alumni appointed to governor’s cabinet

New Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green announced appointments to his cabinet, which include alumni and a student from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The cabinet convened its first meeting on December 7. UH law school alumni Nadine Ando was named director...
HONOLULU, HI

