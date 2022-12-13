ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

How to avoid being victimized by porch pirates

It’s the holiday shopping season, and although people are once again visiting stores in person, most of us are also (or only) shopping online. That means there are a lot of packages being sent and received — and, unfortunately, stolen. Social networks and the media are full of warnings about “porch pirates,” thieves who take packages that are sitting in front of peoples’ doors. According to Security.org, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months.
VI TECHNO-HUB

Transform Your Home This Christmas Without Draining Your Wallet

This Christmas: Redecorate Your Home Without Breaking the BankPhoto bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, I will discuss how you can get creative and redecorate your home this Christmas without breaking the bank. Many of us want to spruce up our homes and make them look more festive during the holiday season, but unfortunately, we don't always have the budget to do so. However, that doesn't mean you can't decorate your home to add a touch of Christmas magic - there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to do so. From upcycling old items to make your own decorations, and even finding budget-friendly items online, there are plenty of ways to get creative and make your home look festive without spending a fortune. In this article, I'll tell you how to get creative with your redecoration and discuss ideas on how to do it without breaking the bank. So, if you're looking for some tips on how to make your home look festive and inviting, then keep reading!

