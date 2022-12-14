Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Samsung is ready to spare no expense with the Galaxy S23 to topple Apple
Samsung is throwing caution to the wind to beat Apple. Samsung has decided to change its business strategy next year. The new strategy will see Samsung focus less on cost reduction and more on competitiveness. Samsung is going all in to beat Apple and become the top OEM. For years...
Android Authority
How to combine multiple Word documents
Add content from one Word doc to another. If you use Microsoft Word a lot, you’ll know it’s very easy to start documents. You save them, and then the documents you start but don’t finish can pile up. In cases like these, especially if documents are covering similar topics, it can be useful to merge or combine them. Let’s review how to merge Word documents.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 💻 Chrome's ad blocking's safe, for now
Plus Oppo's new foldables, Motorola's crazily-priced flagship, our favorite geeky podcasts for the holidays, and more... ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 225th edition here, with an update on Chrome’s ad blocking, Oppo’s new foldables, Motorola’s crazily-priced flagship, our favorite geeky podcasts for the holidays, and more.
Android Authority
Oppo Find N2 hands-on impressions: A sign of things to come
Oppo’s Find N2 is the company’s second commercially available swipe at the foldable phone-tablet form factor. However, like the original Find N, it’s still only available in China (for the time being), and our admittedly brief time spent with the unit so far has been spent overcoming a few obstacles in the handset’s Chinese software. Still, there are plenty of interesting things to talk about with the Find N2 already.
Android Authority
Reader's Choice: Pick the best camera phone of 2022 in our blind shootout
Have your say in picking the best smartphone camera of 2022 by voting in this shootout. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to taking pictures, but which is truly the best camera phone of 2022? We’re here to enlist your help to find out. We’ve already dug...
Android Authority
How to use Grammarly in Microsoft Word
Guard your words against improper grammar. Grammarly exists to eradicate writing mistakes from emails, messages, documents, projects, and social media posts. When working with Microsoft Word, it always helps to have a tool like Grammarly to catch mistakes you may have missed. This is how to add Grammarly to Word.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Time to reevaluate Chrome OS
The state of Chrome OS in 2022, Motorola's upcoming flagship killer, Google Matter expansion, and more tech news today!. 🎁 Happy Friday, everyone! Christmas is just over a week away (if you celebrate), and we still only have two presents under the tree. Time to get wrapping!. Chrome OS...
Android Authority
Who owns Samsung? A brief history of the South Korean giant
Samsung is one of the world's largest companies, but who owns and controls the empire?. When you hear the word Samsung, your mind probably jumps to smartphones and home appliances. But most don’t know that the company’s influence extends far beyond electronic devices. In its home country of South Korea, the Samsung Group operates everything from hotels to hospitals and even runs the country’s largest life insurance firm. With so many businesses and subsidiaries, you may be wondering — how does the Samsung Group manage day-to-day operations and who owns it all?
Android Authority
How to turn Safe Search on or off on Google
Practice Safe Searching when necessary. Safe Search is one of the options Google gives you to hide explicit content. Built into the search engine, Safe Search is a function you can toggle on or off within search settings. Let’s go over how to turn Safe Search on or off on Google.
Android Authority
Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip launched: Oppo's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 rivals
Oppo's latest foldables come in two starkly different form factors. The Oppo Find N instantly attracted attention upon its reveal earlier this year, showing a more compact take on the Galaxy Fold-style form factor. Now, Oppo has returned with a sequel, while also launching a brand-new foldable. More like Oppo...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Apple might let users sideload apps like Android. Welcome to the 463rd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google enabled Matter on Google, Nest, and Android products this last week. It’s a pretty big deal. Matter is a smart home connectivity standard that aims to make smart home tech much easier to use. We’ve talked about Matter all year, and it’s nice to see it launch.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🛰️ Satellite SOS shines again
Apple's satellite connectivity feature saves the day, weird gender options in online forms, and more today. ☕ Good morning! We switched from a bowl for our cat’s food to a plate, and now a substantial amount of food ends up on the floor. I foresee a switch back to the bowl really soon. In any event, today’s Daily covers everything from Apple’s satellite SOS saving the day again to Google’s top Chrome extensions of 2022.
Android Authority
How to leave incognito mode in any browser
Exit incognito mode to start browsing normally. Incognito mode helps you keep your secretive search and browsing history private. However, you need not remain in incognito mode for normal browsing. Let’s review how to get out of incognito mode on any browser. QUICK ANSWER. To get out of incognito...
Android Authority
I used AI to settle the Android vs iPhone debate, here's how it went
That machines will steal our jobs has been a common fear stemming back to the industrial revolution. We’ve long assumed that to be an inevitable truth for repetitive, manual, labor-intensive jobs. However, as writers or creative individuals, we tend to think that our professions sit well protected in a relatively safe domain. So when DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT were released this year, the potential repercussions of AI hit a bit closer to home.
Android Authority
How to add check boxes in Microsoft Word
Level up your lists with check boxes in Microsoft Word. Check boxes make life so much easier when it comes to creating lists. Ticking things off those lists means they’re done, and you need not think about them any longer. For example, once you find what you’re looking for on your shopping list, you can check it off. This is how to add check boxes in Microsoft Word.
Android Authority
Where are Samsung phones designed and made? The answer might surprise you
Samsung is a South Korean company, but its mobile devices are made and designed worldwide. Samsung has been the king of the Android world for years now, as the South Korean giant continues to deliver phones that impress and innovate. From reliable powerhouses in the S22 series to flashy foldables that think outside the box, there’s something for everyone in Samsung’s lineup. But where are these phones designed and made? In this article, we’ll look at the production process behind Samsung’s phones and how they maintain a single standard of quality across the globe.
Android Authority
This year, I fell back in love with my Google Pixelbook and Chrome OS
I bought my first Chromebook in January 2015. I still remember sitting in a hotel room in Vegas during CES week, a brand new Toshiba Chromebook 2 on my lap, looking in bewilderment at Chrome OS and how it took all of three minutes to get it set up, signed in to my Google account, and ready for use.
Android Authority
Motorola's new flagship is here with crazy-good specs and a crazier price
Motorola has launched the X40 flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device packs a 165Hz refresh rate and 125W fast charging. It also has a crazy low price, starting at just around $490. The long-rumored, intensely-teased Motorola X40 is finally official. While the Xiaomi 13 series...
Android Authority
Will Valve make a Steam Deck 2 or a ‘Pro’ model? Now we know the answer
Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais took part in an interview to reveal what’s in store for the handheld gaming PC. The designers confirmed there are plans for a next-gen Steam Deck, but a “Pro” model is unlikely, for now. The two also say the...
Android Authority
I'm sick of wide field of view cameras, but I'll have to live with it
Sometimes, I just want to take a nice picture of people and things rather than landscapes. I’ll admit that I’m a bit of a serial complainer when it comes to smartphone cameras. I have an issue with iffy portrait faces and whine about minor detail issues, but at least some of the wonderful Android Authority readership share my preference for telephoto over ultrawide cameras. To be honest, I’m a little tired of all my photos offering such a wide field of view.
Comments / 0