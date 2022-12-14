Samsung is one of the world's largest companies, but who owns and controls the empire?. When you hear the word Samsung, your mind probably jumps to smartphones and home appliances. But most don’t know that the company’s influence extends far beyond electronic devices. In its home country of South Korea, the Samsung Group operates everything from hotels to hospitals and even runs the country’s largest life insurance firm. With so many businesses and subsidiaries, you may be wondering — how does the Samsung Group manage day-to-day operations and who owns it all?

1 DAY AGO