The Tesla app has been updated to version 4.16, showing owners more information about their past charging. The Tesla app continues to improve with new functionality coming in version 4.16. According to NotaTeslaApp, the latest update shows far more information about an owner’s charging habits, how much money they are saving, and much more. This comes only days after Tesla introduced the holiday update to its vehicles that brought a slew of new functionality to them as well.

12 HOURS AGO