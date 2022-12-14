ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sells More EVs Than Any Other Brand In America (Except One)

Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
Detroit News

Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why

Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met

Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
msn.com

Polestar Offers a Horsepower Upgrade—Over the Air

Polestar is launching its first over-the-air update with a focus on performance at the one-time cost of $1195. The upgrade will add 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque to the Polestar 2 Dual Motor, matching its power figures with the Performance Pack model. Setting a precedent for future OTA...
teslarati.com

Tesla leads record EV sales in Germany, drives investment into charging

Tesla led record-high EV sales in Germany in 2022, and the demand for new EVs is driving the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros in charging infrastructure. According to data released today by the German KBA, the country’s vehicle registration agency, Germany had record-high EV sales this year, notably led by Tesla. This demand for EVs has pushed the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) into charging infrastructure throughout the country.
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits 3,000 Model Y production per week

Tesla Gigafactory Texas production hit 3,000 Model Y units per week, marking another milestone for the company’s new electric vehicle factory. Over the last few weeks, Tesla stock has been taking a beating. Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has cast a shadow over Tesla lately, but the automaker doesn’t seem fazed at all. Tesla has its eye on the prize as it continues to ramp production in Texas, Berlin, and even China. The EV automaker is also still finding ways to improve the Fremont Factory’s efficiency.
teslarati.com

New Tesla app update shows owners significantly more charging data

The Tesla app has been updated to version 4.16, showing owners more information about their past charging. The Tesla app continues to improve with new functionality coming in version 4.16. According to NotaTeslaApp, the latest update shows far more information about an owner’s charging habits, how much money they are saving, and much more. This comes only days after Tesla introduced the holiday update to its vehicles that brought a slew of new functionality to them as well.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi for Frito Lay spotted cruising down the highway

A Tesla Semi that was recently delivered to PepsiCo and Frito-Lay was seen cruising down the highway over the weekend. The all-electric Class 8 semi-truck was captured on video by a member of the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and shared on Twitter. The truck was wrapped in a blend...
electrek.co

Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs

Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.

