Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Ford Sells More EVs Than Any Other Brand In America (Except One)
Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
Batteries got more expensive in 2022 after years of dropping prices — and it could delay access to cheaper electric cars
In October, the average new electric car changed hands for more than $64,000. High prices are keeping many potential buyers out of the market.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met
Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Polestar Offers a Horsepower Upgrade—Over the Air
Polestar is launching its first over-the-air update with a focus on performance at the one-time cost of $1195. The upgrade will add 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque to the Polestar 2 Dual Motor, matching its power figures with the Performance Pack model. Setting a precedent for future OTA...
teslarati.com
Tesla leads record EV sales in Germany, drives investment into charging
Tesla led record-high EV sales in Germany in 2022, and the demand for new EVs is driving the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros in charging infrastructure. According to data released today by the German KBA, the country’s vehicle registration agency, Germany had record-high EV sales this year, notably led by Tesla. This demand for EVs has pushed the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) into charging infrastructure throughout the country.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits 3,000 Model Y production per week
Tesla Gigafactory Texas production hit 3,000 Model Y units per week, marking another milestone for the company’s new electric vehicle factory. Over the last few weeks, Tesla stock has been taking a beating. Elon Musk’s Twitter deal has cast a shadow over Tesla lately, but the automaker doesn’t seem fazed at all. Tesla has its eye on the prize as it continues to ramp production in Texas, Berlin, and even China. The EV automaker is also still finding ways to improve the Fremont Factory’s efficiency.
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
Faster acceleration is just a click — and a credit card payment — away in new electric cars as the likes of Mercedes jump on a trend set by Tesla
Carmakers are starting to charge customers for speed boosts, but efforts to monetize software-enabled features go beyond performance upgrades.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
teslarati.com
New Tesla app update shows owners significantly more charging data
The Tesla app has been updated to version 4.16, showing owners more information about their past charging. The Tesla app continues to improve with new functionality coming in version 4.16. According to NotaTeslaApp, the latest update shows far more information about an owner’s charging habits, how much money they are saving, and much more. This comes only days after Tesla introduced the holiday update to its vehicles that brought a slew of new functionality to them as well.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi for Frito Lay spotted cruising down the highway
A Tesla Semi that was recently delivered to PepsiCo and Frito-Lay was seen cruising down the highway over the weekend. The all-electric Class 8 semi-truck was captured on video by a member of the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and shared on Twitter. The truck was wrapped in a blend...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk is ‘throwing gasoline in the burning fire’ surrounding Tesla: Wedbush
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s $3 billion sale of company stock yesterday is “throwing gasoline in the burning fire” as the automaker continues to ride the rough economic waves of 2022. Last night, Form 4 filings revealed Musk had offloaded roughly...
electrek.co
Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
Carscoops
Mercedes Releases A $1,200 Annual Subscription To Unlock A 60 To 110 HP For Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz USA has posted a new product called “Acceleration Increase” to its online shop’s website. The new service costs $1,200 for one year (excluding tax) of the service, which can improve an EQ vehicle’s acceleration by 0.8 to 1.0 seconds. The automaker writes that the new...
Comments / 0